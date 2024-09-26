Former Mayor of Atlanta, Young endorses Ashwin Ramaswami for State Senate

India Post News Service

ATLANTA, GA: Former Mayor of Atlanta and former US ambassador Andrew Young, endorsed Ramaswami’s campaign for Georgia State Senate District 48.

Ashwin’s campaign against incumbent State Senator Shawn Still has gained momentum from voters across the district who are rejecting Shawn Still’s extremism.

In 2023, Still was criminally indicted with Donald Trump in Georgia for trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

“Ashwin Ramaswami is what Georgia needs now,” said Ambassador Young. “He’ll strengthen our schools, make sure our economy works for working families, and take on the fight to protect civil rights and voting rights here in Georgia – that’s why I endorse his candidature for the Georgia Senate.”

“Ambassador Young represents the best of America, and the best of Georgia — working with both sides to get things done,” said Ramaswami. “I am honored to have Ambassador Andrew Young’s endorsement and look forward to continuing his legacy to ensure we overturn Georgia’s abortion ban, fight for common sense gun safety laws, and protect our right to vote.”