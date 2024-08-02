Know the Significance, Benefits and method of Satya Narayan Puja

Sunil Kumar D. and Geetha Patil

In the current times of Kaliyug, Lord Satya Narayan Puja can lift a person out of sorrows and suffering. It has many benefits that affect a person physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Satya Narayan is one of the manifestations of Lord Vishnu. He is considered as the embodiment of truth and worshipped by all Sanatanis who want to fulfil their desires, and stay away from sufferings. However, the Puja must be performed in the manner prescribed and as per religious rites to be effective.

Who can worship Satya Narayan?

Lord Satya Narayan can be worshipped by people of any caste and religion; can be attended by everyone irrespective of age and gender. The Puja can be performed in the evening or even in the day. After worshipping the Lord, it is mandatory to distribute the offering that is made of ghee, sugar, wheat, and banana to the entire participant group. On this day, one must also listen to the stories of Satya Narayan and end the Puja by performing Lord Satya Narayan Aarati, then serve the feast to all the attendees and enjoy.

When to perform Satya Narayan Puja?

This Puja can be performed on the full moon day as per the lunar position of each month. The Sankranti of each month, i.e., whenever the sun’s transit takes place.

What is the science behind Satya Narayan Puja?

Satya means truthfulness. It is the central concept of Sanatana dharma: Satyamev Jayate (Truth Alone Triumphs) and Sat Chit Anand (True Bliss Consciousness. It means whatever we think, do, and say should be same and all our sensory organs are in unison. To practice Satya in life, we perform Satya Narayan Katha that reminds us not to utter a lie and stick to Satya always. It is usually performed on the day of full moon, which affects our thoughts and emotions, often brings in turmoil, or difficulties in life like the waves in the sea. Sometimes, the full moon day amplifies our negative aspects or forces, to overcome that we fast during this day and seek His divine blessings.

It is the day when we purify ourselves and attract positive energy by detoxifying ourselves with the Holy Water and by accepting Panchamrut, which control the pitta Dosha in our body. This detoxification process helps the body to shift from Rajasic and Tamasic to Satvic existence, that is to a parasympathetic state. The parasympathetic nervous system controls the body’s ability to relax. It is sometimes called the “rest and digest” state. We also refrain from saying lie, making complaints against someone or holding grudges. We need to be in a loving and kind mode, distribute food and gifts to the needy people.

What materials are required for this Puja?

· Idol or image of Satya Narayan · Lamp or Diya · Incense · Rangoli · Mandapam, banana plant, mango leaves · Vermillion · Raw rice to spread · Yellow cloth · Sandalwood paste, kumkum · Flowers, fruits · Wheat powder, ghee, banana, sugar, nuts and other materials to make Prasadam · Materials to make Panchamrit · Wooden pieces if Havan is being performed

How to perform this Puja?

First, take a bath and observe a fast until the completion of the Puja. Since this Puja has to be performed with a pure mind, body, full devotion, and concentration to receive His blessings.

Clean the puja place and decorate it with a colorful Rangoli designs. You can make a Mandapam out of any material you can afford or make it by tying banana plants in the corners and lay down the yellow cloth as an Asana. Then place a Kalash filled with water on the rice bed. On another cloth, place the Satya Narayana idol or image. Offer Panchamrit (the five nectars – milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey).

What is the method to perform the Puja?

Sankalpam: Tell the Lord that you are performing this Puja to fulfil your wishes or desires and seek His permission to conduct it successfully.

Vigneshwara Puja: Start by worshipping Lord Ganesh, requesting Him to give you the courage to fulfil this Puja without any obstacle.

Prarthana: Chant Gayatri Mantra and take permission from the Lord to do this powerful Puja.

Pranayamam and Sankalpam: This involves purifying your breath and taking a vow to please Lord Ganesh.

Kalash Puja: This involves extending an invitation for the worship to Lord Satya Narayan, represented by the Kalash.

Ganapati Pancha Loka Puja: Pray to the Lords of the five worlds – Ganesh, Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva, and Parvati.

Navagrah Puja: Invite all the planets by invoking their names respectfully and offer Akshata (made of rice and Haldi) and flowers. Invoke the planets for their blessings to conduct this Puja.

Indradi Ashtadikpala Puja: Invite and worship Lord Indra and the other Lords of the eight directions.

Satya Narayana Puja: Offer flower on His feet by praising the Lord. Establish Prana Pratishta, which is filling a divine object with ‘Prana’ or life force, by chanting His 108 names and offering flowers at His feet. After that, take flowers in your hands and invoke the Lord to fulfil your wishes and bless your family with prosperity and abundance.

Is Yagna optional?

Yes. It is optional. After you have invoked Lord Satya Narayan, you can prepare the Havan Kund. Chant the Lord’s name while offering wooden pieces and applying ghee to the fire. Once the Havan or Yagna is done, recite five chapters from the Satya Narayan Katha.

What does each chapter of Satya Narayana Katha contain?

Chapter 1: It is about the origin of Lord Satya Narayan.

Chapter 2: Engages with the benefits of performing this Puja.

Chapter 3: Talks about the misfortune that might occur if you break your vow / pledge.

Chapter 4: It narrates the importance of performing this Puja and consuming the Prasad.

Chapter 5: It highlights the importance that must be paid to the Puja.

What are the benefits of Satya Narayan Puja?

Removes sorrow and suffering

Grants wealth, prosperity and abundance

Blesses one with healthy and intelligent progeny

Harmonious marital life

Victory in all endeavors and success against enemies

