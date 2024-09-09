Salman Khan dances his heart out during Ganesh Visarjan with family

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan once again brought the festive spirit to life as he welcomed Lord Ganesha into his home for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, Salman shared a video of the Ganesh Visarjan, where the family bid farewell to Bappa.

In the video, Salman was seen dancing with his family during the Visarjan, as he fully enjoyed the moment. He also performed the final aarti and whispered prayers into Lord Ganesha’s ears, a tradition followed by many devotees.

Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Ayush Sharma were also seen in the video, dancing with their kids with full energy.

Other family members, including Sohail Khan’s sons Nirvaan and Yohan, Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan, Alvira Agnihotri, her daughter Alizeh, and her son Ayaan, were also seen joining in the festivities, dancing their hearts out during the Visarjan.

Along with the video, the actor also added a caption that read, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

As part of the Visarjan ritual, Aayush Sharma and other family members immersed the Ganesh idol in water, completing the traditional farewell.

The celebrations saw several Bollywood celebs visiting Arpita’s residence to seek blessings from Bappa, including Ilulia Vantur, Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Sangeeta Bijlani, and many more.

On September 7, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived at the Ambani family’s grand residence, Antilia, to join the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The actor made a stylish appearance in a dapper brown shirt.

Talking about the festival, Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha’s wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colourful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere. (ANI)

