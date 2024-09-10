Will meet fair amount of people from Capitol Hill: Sam Pitroda gives details of Rahul Gandhi’s DC leg of US trip

WASHINGTON: Chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda said that Rahul Gandhi and he would be meeting a “fair amount of people” from Capitol Hill.

Talking about Rahul Gandhi’s visit to US, he said, “Rahul Gandhi is visiting the US for three days. We had a full day in Dallas yesterday, where we had three main events, Rahul Gandhi had a fire side chat with the students in Texas, then we had a large community event with almost 4,000 people and then we had a community dinner in the evening. Then we came here today, and had a couple of meetings with the administration, friendly meetings with the people we know personally, and then we interacted with the students at the Georgetown University. Now we are here to interact with about 600 Indians. From here, we will go have dinner. Tomorrow, we have meetings on Capitol Hill. We have National Press Club meeting, we will have a conversation with think tank, and several other meetings.”

Rahul Gandhi will leave tomorrow night, Pitroda said. He added that he will spend the evening in Washington and then go back to Chicago on Wednesday.

Regarding the agenda for meetings tomorrow, Pitroda said, “Well I don’t know the shape of the conversation but we are meeting a fair amount of people from Capitol Hill. We are meeting with some of the congressmen. And we’ll have interactions. And we’ll see how it goes. We did meet with some people but we are not into politics of it. That’s not our goal. Our goal is to have a fair conversation.”

Pitroda said that he believed that the general elections in 2024 in India were not fair.

However, Pitroda said that he believed that the people voted for democracy.

“I am one of those who firmly believe that elections were not really fair. I know unfortunately little too much about electronic voting machine process, and what could go wrong and how it can be manipulated. It’s not foolproof, no matter what anybody says. And in an environment where Congress parties’ bank accounts were frozen, institutions were captured, media was completely biased, it is hard to get fair elections. But again, this is my view,” he said.

Talking about what has really changed for the Congress party and for Rahul Gandhi after the elections and the impression of the people who are here to support him in the US, Pitroda said, “I think the basic change has been that people of India voted for democracy. People of India made sure that BJP does not get 400 seats. People of India were concerned for Constitution. So I think the overall message was that ordinary Indian living even in rural areas understands the value of constitution. So it was heartwarming to see how people voted.” (ANI)

