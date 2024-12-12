Scholarship Programme for Diaspora Children (SPDC)

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Scholarship Program for Diaspora Children (SPDC)scheme is a scholarship scheme of the Ministry of External Affairs to assist the Children of Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs)/ Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who are pursuing Undergraduate courses in Indian Universities/Institutes.

The SPDC scheme provides them financial assistance towards tuition fee, admission fee and post admission charges. Since its launch in 2006-2007, The SPDC Guidelines have been revised subsequently, following which the Scheme has been opened up for diaspora applicants from all countries, with preference being accorded for female applicants in 50% of seats available in each category and medical students pursuing UG courses have also been brought under the purview of the scheme.

Ministry of External Affairs has now launched the SPDC Programme for the academic year 2024-25 for the Children of NRIs/PIOs/OCIs pursuing Undergraduate courses in several disciplines in India. A copy of the SPDC guidelines and application form for 2024-25 is attached herewith for reference.

More information regarding SPDC scheme 2024-25 can also be accessed on the Consulate’s website at the link https://www.cgichicago.gov.in/news_detail.php?newsid=126

Consulate encourages the Indian youth/Indian origin youth, who have taken admission in courses in India in Academic Year 2024-25 and are eligible for the scheme, to apply for the scholarship at the earliest.

The last date for submission of the duly filled-in application forms in the prescribed format has now been extended till December 25, 2024.