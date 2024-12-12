Steeped in religion, devotion and architecture, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh is a place that everyone should visit at least once in their lifetime.

Also blessed with scenic beauty, cascading waterfalls and a beautiful hill station, Chittoor is not a disappointment to the traveller who seeks redemption from the busy metro life. Also known as the Mango City, Chittoor offers myriad varieties of heavenly mangoes to please its visitors.

Places to visit in Chittoor

Sri Venkateshwara National Park: Located about 10 km from Tirupati and on the Eastern Ghats, Venkateshwara National Park and biosphere reserve is home to endemic plant species and interesting fauna species like Slender Loris, Tree shrew, Wild dog etc.

Bird watchers are also in for treats like Crested Serpent Eagle, Indian Roller, Kingfishers etc. But the main attraction of this national park is the three waterfalls, namely – Talakona, Gundalakona and Gujana.

Srikalahasti Temple: Situated in Chittoor, Srikalahasti Temple is popular among devotees who visit the temple along with the highly revered Tirupati Temple, which is just 36 km away. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Kalahasti temple has immense religious importance for Hindus and was constructed in the year 1516 by Krishnadevraya, a king of the Vijayanagara empire.

Nagalapuram: Hidden like a jewel behind the lush green forests of Andhra Pradesh lies a serene and tranquil place named Nagalapuram. Also known as Nagala Hills, it is famous for the various adventurous activities proffered in this scenic village. Nagalpuram is also known for housing the Nagalpuram Falls. A group of 3 waterfalls, it offers a great trekking opportunity and a stunning panoramic view.

Horsley Hills: Located near the southwestern border between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Horsley Hills refers to a hill station that is the perfect amalgam of the charms of Andhra Pradesh and the beauty of the hills. It is thus often called, the Ooty of Andhra. This natural marvel is situated at an astonishing height of 1,290 meters and is well-known for its breathtaking landscapes.

Kailasakonda Waterfalls: Situated in Nagari Valley near Tirupati, Kailasakona Waterfalls are beautiful perennial waterfalls with an interesting story behind them. Legend has it that Lord Kailasanatheshwara performed the marriage of Lord Venkateshwara Swami and Goddess Padmavati and later performed penance here.

Kaigal Falls: Situated in the district of Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, the Kaigal fall is nestled amidst the Koundinya Wildlife sanctuary. The Kaigal waterfall derives its name from the village Kaigal that surrounds it.

Kanipakam Vinayaka temple: Chittoor is a district laden with famous temples, one of them being the Kanipakkam Vinayaka Temple. The temple was ideated and constructed in the 11th century CE by Kulothunga Chola I, a revered Chola king. It was then rebuilt in 1336 by the Vijayanagara rulers.

What makes the Kanipakam temple unique is the fables and legends associated with it! It is reported that the idol of Vinayaka grows every year; the armor offered to the deity 50 years ago does not fit anymore!

Shopping in Chittoor: Shopping in Chittoor can be an excellent experience for mango lovers as Chittoor, commonly known as the Mango city owing to its plethora of export quality mangoes. Also, there are a decent number of shopping malls in Chittoor where one can find a wide range of ethnic wear, designer wear and accessories.

Best time to visit Chittoor

Chittoor experiences hot and dry climate throughout the year. The summers are scorching, and with temperatures soaring up to 40 degrees Celsius, it is not advisable to visit the town in summers. Monsoon is mild, and rainfall is spread over June-September. One can consider visiting the place during this period for the temperatures are mild, and rainfall is not heavy. However, the best time to visit is between September and February when the temperature is moderate and the weather, overall pleasant.

How to reach Chittoor

The nearest airport is Tirupati Airport, which is about 57 km from Chittoor. Chennai airport is about 130 km away. One can hire a private taxi or take the bus connecting Tirupati and Chennai to Chittoor.