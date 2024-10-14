Self-defence training program organized at Delhi AIIMS to empower women’s safety

NEW DELHI: A self-defence training session was organised for female faculty, residents, students and staff at AIIMS, New Delhi in collaboration with the Special Police Unit For Women and Children (SPUWAC), Delhi Police to empower women safety.

Dr Nirupam Madaan (Medical Superintendent) and Renu Lata, Assistant Commissioner of Police (SPUWAC) graced the occasion by lighting the lamp and motivating the participants.

Training will be conducted in multiple batches with 100 participants in each batch to cover a maximum number of females in the institute. (ANI)

Also Read: SC to hear PILs on women’s safety & speedy trial of rape cases