“Settled it through trade”: Trump on India, Pakistan’s understanding of cessation of hostilities

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) again claimed credit for brokering the understanding of cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, stating that he facilitated the understanding through trade negotiations that de-escalate tensions between the two nations.

Trump highlighted his personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while noting the challenges faced during the process.

“If you take a look at what we just did with Pakistan and India, we settled that whole thing, and I think I settled it through trade. We’re doing a big deal with India. We’re doing a big deal with Pakistan… You know somebody had to be the last one to shoot, but the shooting was getting worse and worse, bigger and bigger, deeper and deeper into the country. We spoke to them and…we got it settled, and then two days later something happened, and they said it was Trump’s fault, but Pakistan has some excellent people and some really good leaders and India is my friend… Modi, he’s a great guy,” Trump remarked during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House.

The cessation of hostilities between the two nations came after India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

The operation targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), leading to intense clashes, including Pakistan’s attempted drone attacks on Indian cities along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) and shelling along the LoC.

Earlier, before India could officially announce any understanding of cessation of hostilities with Pakistan, US President Donald Trump announced the “full and immediate ceasefire”, claiming that the US played a key role as mediator.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

However, India refuted the claims made by the US President, reiterating its policy that India and Pakistan bilaterally address any matter related to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“As you are aware, we have a long-standing national position that any issues pertaining to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally. That stated policy has not changed. As you are aware, the outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian Territory by Pakistan,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

The MEA further stated that the “issue of trade” did not come up between Indian and US leaders since the commencement of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the cessation of hostilities.

“From the time OPERATION SINDOOR commenced on 7th May till the understanding on cessation of firing and military action on 10th May, there were conversations between Indian and U.S. leaders on the evolving military situation. The issue of trade did not come up in any of these discussions,” MEA further stated. (ANI)

