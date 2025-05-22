Renowned Social Worker Raman Nehra of Phagwara receives Fog Icon Award and Commendation Certificate in USA

Shiv Kaura

India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: General Secretary of Khatri Mahasabha Punjab, Executive Member of BJP NGO Cell Punjab, State President of Human Rights Council India (Anti Corruption Cell), District Kapurthala President of Vishwa Hindu Sangh and former member of Khatri Arora Welfare Board Punjab Government and renowned social worker of Phagwara, Raman Nehra is currently on a tour of Canada and USA.

During his visit, Festival of Globe (Fog) Silicon Valley, Fremont California USA expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Raman Nehra and honored him with Fog Icon Award and Commendation Certificate for his commitment, dedication and excellent work in promoting Indian values ​​and culture, inspiring Indians living abroad towards Indian culture for India’s progress and development and spirit of philanthropy (service to humanity).

The certificate was presented by FOG Founder Dr. Romesh Japra, FOG Parade Chairman KP Maheshwari and FOG President Rajesh Verma and his team in the US. It is worth noting that in his retired life, Raman Nehra is engaged in full-time social service with the support of various social service organizations.

At present, Raman Nehra’s name is counted among the leading social workers of Phagwara and, during his visit to America he is also satisfying his hunger for social service by educating the Indians there.

Sanjeev Sharma, Abhilash, Vikram Pal, Mohan Trikha, Ratika Japra Pal, Sameena Japra Pal, Ashish Khurana, Rajesh Gupta, Madhu Gupta, Jayant Panda, Reena Rao, Rajesh Verma, Dr. Romesh Japra, Raman Nehra, Sandeep Deswal, Ritu Maheshwari, Sandeep Maheshwari, Debashish, Meenakshi Roy and family members were present on the occasion.

Also Read: Those who spread terror by massacre in Pahalgam met death: Raman Nehra