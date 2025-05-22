AAPI Legislative Day highlights healthcare, insurance, immigration issues on Capitol Hill

“Action Needed to Improve Patients Access and Outcomes”

India Post News Service

WASHINGTON, DC: The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) presented to the United States lawmakers some of the major concerns of the Indian-American community, particularly those affecting the physicians fraternity during the annual Legislative Day on Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., on May 7-8, 2025.

Dr. Satheesh Kathula, President of AAPI said, “Healthcare continues to be the center of the nation’s focus, especially with changes in policies on Immigration, Medicare/Medicaid, and Medical Education. AAPI’s annual Legislative Day has become a vital part of AAPI’s growing influence and has its united voice heard in the corridors of power.”

“AAPI has been seeking to collectively shape the best health care for the people of US, with the physician at the helm, caring for the medically underserved as we have done for several decades when physicians of Indian origin came to the US in larger numbers,” said Dr. Deepak Kumar, Chair of AAPI Legislative Affairs Committee.

Dr. Kathula along with other AAPI leaders presented before the lawmakers, key issues that affect the delivery of healthcare in the issues in the US. “Fixing Medicare reimbursement cuts, reforming prior authorization processes, addressing scope of practice concerns, fast-tracking green cards for H-1B visa holders, securing equitable Telemedicine payments, and proposing amendments to the Stark Law” were some of the issues AAPI highlighted in their meetings with the lawmakers.

Attended by several Congressmen and Senators from both the major political parties, the event held at the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill, Washington, DC had dozens of AAPI members from across the nation, who during the interactive sessions with the lawmakers shared their concerns with the current healthcare delivery system and for the need to bring about the much-needed changes.

In a show of support for AAPI, Indian American House members, Reps. Ami Bera, D-California, Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Virginia, and Sri Thanedar, D-Michigan were among those who addressed the AAPI delegates and listened to their concerns and promised support.

Some of the other lawmakers who addressed Legislative Day included: Rep. Rich McCormick from GA; Rep. Frank Mrvan from Indiana, and Rep. Dave Taylor from OH. AAPI delegates met with Sen. John Boozman from AR, Sen. Bernie Moreno (OH), and Sen. Jon Ossoff from GA. All of them expressed their appreciation for AAPI for their advocacy and contributions to the US healthcare and promised to take on the issues affecting the healthcare system and work toward creating an efficient system that serves the needs of the patients and physicians.

AAPI addressed critical issues for physicians before lawmakers. The legislators responded positively, and we are encouraged by the momentum. AAPI’s advocacy on these critical topics will remain ongoing,” Dr. Vidya Kora, Co-Chair of AAPI Legislative Affairs Committee.

AAPI’s lobbying efforts on some of the issues affecting the broader Indian American community, particularly in the context of the Indo-Pak tensions, sought the support from the lawmakers to stand with India as it works with the larger world community to root out terrorism from the face of the earth.

“AAPI is once again in the forefront in bringing many burning health care issues facing the community at large and bringing this to the Capitol and to the US Congress,” said Dr. Sudhir Parikh, Co-Chair of AAPI Legislative Affairs Committee. Dr. Parikh expressed appreciation to all “AAPI colleagues who attended this event and ensured that our concerns and needs are heard by our lawmakers and ensure that they act on them.”

“AAPI Legislative Day has been a flagship annual event that rekindles and renews our energy in bringing up the issues that we need to bring to the attention of national policy makers and leaders of the US Congress on Capitol Hill,” said Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, president-elect of AAPI. “AAPI continues to discover her potential to be a player in shaping the healthcare of each patient with a focus on health maintenance rather than disease intervention.”’

“It is a tradition for nearly four decades, which has brought many important transformations in National Healthcare policies that have helped Physicians of Indian Origin. Now, it is the need of the day to renew our friendship with new leadership and brief the Congressional leadership on issues that are important to us,” Dr. Hetal Gor, AAPI BOT Chair-Elect, said.

Dr. Meher Medavaram, Vice President of AAPI said pointed out: “The US is currently experiencing a physician shortage, which will be exacerbated by retiring baby boomers, affecting thousands of patients’ access to a physician, and ultimately the health care they need. In advocating for critical reforms in healthcare, AAPI’s role has come to be recognized as vital among members and among lawmakers. ”

AAPI members told the lawmakers how important it was to increase the number of residency positions to address the upcoming physician shortage. This includes providing opportunities for all qualified doctors of Indian origin to secure residency slots and the opportunity to become fully trained to practice medicine.

Dr. Soumya Neravetla, Treasurer-Elect of AAPI said, “Through Legislative Day, we are building a strong foundation for future advocacy and legislative successes at both the federal and state level. The presence of several lawmakers from both parties is a testament to the strength of AAPI’s reputation as strong leaders, with our physicians proudly serving as health care providers in all 50 states.”

The AAPI delegation also met with His Excellency Vinay Kwatra, the Indian Ambassador to the U.S., to brief him on AAPI’s initiatives in India and explore avenues for future collaboration with the Indian government. They took this opportunity to strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, extending our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirming our full support to the Indian government in its efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The growing influence of doctors of Indian heritage is evident, as increasingly physicians of Indian origin hold critical positions in healthcare, academic, research, and administrative positions across the nation. With their hard work, dedication, compassion, and skills, they have thus carved an enviable niche in the American medical community.

“To be a player in crafting the delivery of health care most efficiently and to strive for equality in health globally, the annual Legislative Day was a perfect way to impact Healthcare policy and programs most effectively. Come and join us on Capitol Hill,” Dr. Kathula said.

Dr. Kathula expressed his heartfelt thanks go to the Legislative Committee, Executive Committee, Board of Trustees, and all AAPI members and leaders who traveled from across the country to participate and contribute to the success of this important event.

“Your dedication and commitment continue to strengthen our voice on Capitol Hill,” Dr. Kathula said. “We had a very fruitful discussion, and we are very hopeful that Congress will act on the issues raised in our white paper,” Dr. Kathula, summarized the daylong event and the impact it has for the future of the growing Indian American community, healthcare providers and the healthcare delivery. For more information on AAPI and its programs and initiatives, please visit: www.aapiusa.org

Also Read: AAPI Legislative Day planned for May 8th 2025