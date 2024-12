Shraddha Kapoor dazzles at the red carpet, poses with Andrew Garfield at Red Sea Film Festival

JEDDAH: Bollywood’s beloved actress, Shraddha Kapoor, is making waves at the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

On the fifth day of the festival’s fourth edition, the ‘Stree’ actress turned heads with her stunning red-carpet appearance at the Gala Screening for the MENA premiere of the film ‘We Live in Time’.

The event saw a star-studded lineup, with Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield in attendance, along with Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Ackland, and Jeremy Renner.

Shraddha, who is representing India on this global platform, left a lasting impression with her glamorous look.

Draped in a dazzling, multi-coloured gown with a shimmering train, she embodied elegance and grace.

The gown, which featured a single net sleeve and an embellished belt, was perfectly complemented by minimal makeup. Her eyes and lips were accentuated with a subtle pop of colour, while her open, flowing hair added to the effortless chic appeal.

Shraddha skipped heavy jewellery, letting her outfit take centrestage.

The moment that captured everyone’s attention was her picture alongside Garfield. The pair posed together, capturing the essence of elegance and charm on the red carpet.

The Red Sea Film Festival has already seen the presence of several prominent Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor.

While her red-carpet appearance continues to steal the spotlight, Shraddha’s film career is also soaring.

She is currently celebrating the immense success of ‘Stree 2’, a horror-comedy that was released on August 15, 2024.

The film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, has shattered box office records.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ has captivated audiences with its engaging storyline and star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their performances. (ANI)

