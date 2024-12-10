“Rahul Gandhi doesn’t believe in Parliamentary democracy,” Kiren Rijiju slams Congress for disrupting house

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday emphasized the importance of maintaining parliamentary proceedings, despite any issues that may arise.

He also noted that many MPs, including those from the Samajwadi Party, TMC, and Congress, have expressed their desire for debate and discussion in the House.

“Whatever may be the issues, we should not disrupt the parliamentary proceedings. Many MPs including MPs from the Samajwadi Party, TMC and the Congress have come to me. The entire Congress party in Rajya Sabha are looking for debate and discussion in the House. It is only Rahul Gandhi who doesn’t want to take part in the parliamentary proceeding. Probably Rahul Gandhi doesn’t believe in parliamentary democracy. But all other MPs are very interested in having debates and discussions in the House. Every MP is concerned about their constituency…,” he said

Kiren Rijiju criticized Rahul Gandhi, saying he doesn’t bother with issues and lacks understanding of the people’s plight.

“Rahul Gandhi doesn’t have to bother about any issues… He doesn’t have any understanding about the plight of the people… So whenever the Congress MPs have come to me, I told them to convince their leader. The government is not weak. We have numbers… If there are important businesses and bills which need to be passed, we will do it… We are not doing this right now because we want a proper discussion on those issues… We are looking for inputs from all the members of Parliament. The Opposition cannot block the functioning of the Parliament. Whenever it comes to passing of the bills, the government can do it…,” he said.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju further claimed that link between George Soros and Congress leadership is not an allegation, and said its mentioned in report.

“This link between George Soros and Congress leadership is not an allegation made by the BJP. It is a report in the public domain and everybody is aware of that. Rahul Gandhi’s conduct and all his activities are very well known to the people. The matter is serious. It’s not a matter concerning the BJP only. It is a matter concerning the entire nation. When it comes to national interests, we all have to stand together and be united. George Soros has openly declared war against India and the Indian government. He wants to destroy the Indian economy. It is a matter of grave concern for every citizen of India. George Soros and his links with the Congress leadership are not concerning only for the BJP…” he said. (ANI)