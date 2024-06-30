Sonakshi Sinha calls her husband Zaheer Iqbal “greenest flag”

MUMBAI: Actor Sonakshi Sinha’s latest Instagram post is loaded with love. She dropped a video featuring her husband and actor Zaheer Iqbal.

In the video, Zaheer can be seen carrying Sonakshi’s heels in his hand. “When you marry the greenest flag ever,” she captioned the post, leaving fans in awe.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been together for seven years, sealed their love in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The couple recently shared glimpses of their wedding on social media, marking June 23 as a day etched in their hearts forever.

Sonakshi expressed her joy in a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their journey of love and togetherness.”On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer23.06.2024,” Sonakshi wrote announcing her marriage to Zaheer.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnising their relationship. (ANI)

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha funny response to wedding rumors with Zaheer Iqbal