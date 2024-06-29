Indian Consulate, San Francisco Celebration of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Heartfulness Institute in Fremont

India Post News Service

Fremont, CA: The Consulate General of India, in collaboration with Heartfulness, community partners Festival of Globe (FOG) and Association of Indo Americans (AIA), and supporting partner State Bank of India (SBI), proudly celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga at the Heartfulness Institute in Fremont. The event drew over 350 participants, including notable elected officials and distinguished guests such as Acharya Lokesh Muniji and Bhai Saheb Satpal Singh Ji.

Dr. Srikar Reddy, the Consul General of India, addressed the gathering, underscoring the numerous benefits of yoga for physical and mental well-being. The event also saw a special presentation from Ajay Bhutoria, Advisor to President Biden for Asian Americans, who delivered a recognition from the California State Assembly to Dr. Srikar Reddy.

A highlight of the event was a delightful cultural yogic dance performed by children from the AIA and FOG, which added a vibrant and artistic touch to the celebration. Protocol Yoga session was followed by meditation session by Heartfulness.

