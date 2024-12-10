Sonam Bajwa joins Tiger Shroff in Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Baaghi 4’

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated ‘Baaghi 4’, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has just added a new star to its roster, with Punjabi sensation Sonam Bajwa joining the cast alongside Tiger Shroff.

Set to go on floors soon in Mumbai, ‘Baaghi 4’ promises to deliver high-octane action sequences, with a storyline that combines intense thrills with romance.

Sonam Bajwa will be playing the female lead opposite Tiger Shroff, marking her second collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala after she makes her Bollywood debut in ‘Housefull 5’.

In an Instagram post, Tiger Shroff welcomed Sonam to the team, expressing his excitement to work with her again.

The film, directed by A Harsha, will be released on September 5, 2025.

One of the most eagerly awaited aspects of ‘Baaghi 4’ is the clash between Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, which is set to elevate the action sequences of the franchise.

Sanjay Dutt, who plays the villain in the film, has unveiled his first look from the movie, which promises an intense and menacing performance.

The poster shows him seated on a gothic-style throne, holding a lifeless woman in a bloodstained gown, his fierce expression adding to the dark, ominous aura. With the tagline “Every Aashiq is a Villain,” the poster teases a character that will be both powerful and terrifying.

The face-off between Dutt’s menacing antagonist and Shroff’s action-hero character is expected to be one of the major highlights of the film.

‘Baaghi 4’ is being described as a perfect blend of action and romance, with an intense storyline that will captivate audiences.

The ‘Baaghi’ series has long been known for its gripping action and intense performances, starting with the original film in 2016.

The first Baaghi, directed by Sabbir Khan, was inspired by the 2004 Telugu movie ‘Varsham’ and the Indonesian action film ‘The Raid: Redemption’.

Starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sudheer Babu, it became an instant hit for its high-energy stunts and emotional storyline.

The second film, ‘Baaghi 2’ (2018), was a remake of the Telugu thriller Kshanam and featured Tiger Shroff alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, and Randeep Hooda.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, it continued the series’ success at the box office.

In 2020, Baaghi 3 followed, once again directed by Ahmed Khan, with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor reprising their roles.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner, ‘Baaghi 4’ is set to hit theatres on September 5, 2025. (ANI)

Also Read: Tiger Shroff announces ‘Baaghi 4’, to release on September 5, 2025