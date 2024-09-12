South Asian Network Standing Against Gender-Based Violence

Leena Mumtaz

Artesia, California: On August 21st, 2024, the South Asian Network (SAN) and the South Asian Helpline and Referral Agency (SAHARA) held a candlelight vigil and protest in solidarity with the women of India currently advocating for their right to safety and justice.

This comes after the tragic case regarding Moumita Debnath, a second-year postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata. She was found murdered in a seminar hall on the college campus. An autopsy revealed that she had been the victim of gang rape and subsequently killed. This tragic event has ignited widespread outrage and led to nationwide protests, calling for a comprehensive investigation and raising serious concerns about the safety of women and medical professionals in India.

The march began on Pioneer Blvd, characterized by roaring chants, supporters and staff waving posters with “Reclaim the Night”, and acknowledgment by bypassing car horns in support. At the intersection of Pioneer Blvd. and 186th, representatives from SAN and SAHARA spoke about the malaise of rape culture & safety of women, throughout South Asia and in other parts of the world. The march concluded at the SAN office with a healing circle hosted by Mahtab Javed Siddiqui, SAN’s Mental Health Program Manager.

“Protesting in Los Angeles shows our commitment to global solidarity and standing up against injustice, no matter where it happens. It reflects our belief in transformative justice, where we focus on addressing harm by challenging systems of oppression. By supporting Moumita we are part of a larger movement, to reimagine justice, and create a world, where dignity and equity prevail for women everywhere.” -Sachini Rajapaksa, SAN’s Program Coordinator, Gender-Based Violence.

Gender-based violence is a global crisis within South Asian culture. It is deeply entrenched within our social structures, and the stigma of being a victim can exacerbate this suffering. From the education system, and traditional gender roles, to patriarchal views, women are depicted as passive objects of desire whose role is to serve the needs of men. This societal stigma is compounded by systemic failures, from under-reported cases to inadequate police response, and inefficient legal processes, which often leave victims feeling powerless. The belief that sexual violence is a private matter rather than a public issue is what contributes to the lack of accountability and fuels the fear of shame.

As we witness solidarity protests worldwide, it is crucial to understand how these movements aim to illuminate the struggle in India and underscore the universal demand for justice and reform. The “Reclaim The Night” and “MeToo” movements occur in cities worldwide and are constant reminders of the struggles women face every day. According to a study by the CDC from 2017, of API women, 23% experienced some form of contact sexual violence, 10% experienced completed or attempted rape, and 21% had non-contact unwanted sexual experiences during their lifetime. As an organization that works to end sexual violence within our community here in LA, protesting in solidarity for Moumita Debnath is our way of supporting the victims who fear coming forward with their stories.

South Asian Network is a 34-year-old organization based in Artesia, CA. The AWAZ (Voices Against Violence) Unit handles cases including domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, child sexual abuse, digital abuse, stalking, human trafficking, and elder abuse. Recognizing and reaching out for assistance, as a survivor of abuse can be very difficult, and SAN would like to encourage any survivors to allow us to be a safe space in helping navigate a sensitive situation. Contact SAN at 562-403-0488, saninfo@southasiannetwork.org, or visit our website at www.southasiannetwork.org

SAHARA – For well over 33 years, SAHARA serves Survivors of all forms of abuse within the South Asian community and beyond. At SAHARA, we firmly believe that every human being regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, and sexual orientation, deserves to live a life of dignity and respect. The SAHARA family is committed to serving the growing number of South Asians in Southern California by providing them with services, support, skill development, resources, information, and culturally sensitive and multilingual assistance that they need.

Our services are available to all of the Southern California community; however our target population is the most vulnerable and marginalized South Asian community members, which include people from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and more. Contact SAHARA at 562-402-4132, info@saharacares.org, or visit our website at www.saharacares.org