Special Announcement from Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky!

This week, with profound gratitude and the utmost appreciation for my constituents, I announced my decision not to seek reelection at the end of my current term. For the last 26 years, I have had the distinct honor and privilege of representing the 9th Congressional District of Illinois, my lifelong home and the best district in the nation.

I am incredibly proud of the things I have been able to accomplish during my time in Congress. I was honored to help draft and pass the Affordable Care Act, ensuring that Americans could no longer be denied coverage because of pre-existing conditions and providing quality health coverage for millions. I was able to pass consumer protection bills that have saved lives and protected Americans, especially our children, from dangerous products and improved auto safety. I worked hard to protect the well-being of seniors and their families, blocking Republican attempts to privatize Social Security and to improve Medicare and Medicaid by lowering prescription drug prices and expanding access to quality long-term care. I would not have been able to do any of this without the counsel of committed consumer advocates and the continued trust and support of our community.

While these legislative wins are important, the most rewarding part of my job has always been engaging directly with constituents in the 9th District. Whether it is a school visit, attending a rally, touring a new small business, or speaking with fellow shoppers at my local Jewel, I have always prioritized and enjoyed meeting with constituents and providing constituent services. I am so proud that I have always had one of the best and most successful constituent service operations in the country. Whether solving problems with health insurers or Medicare, expediting a passport or immigration application, assisting small businesses, not-for-profits, and community colleges with funding requests, helping veterans get their benefits, cutting through red tape to solve Social Security and IRS problems, stopping deportations, and so much more, my team and I have worked diligently each day to advocate and deliver for our constituents.

For my entire career, I have made it my mission to mentor and guide the next generation of leaders. In fact, when I talk with students, I do not ask them what they want to be when they grow up, I ask them what they want to do today to make a difference in this world. It is now time for me to pass the baton. We are so fortunate in the 9th District that there are dozens of talented leaders, advocates, and organizers who know our community and who are ready to lead the charge as we fight back against the extreme MAGA agenda and President Donald Trump’s shameful policies.

To the people of Illinois’ 9th Congressional District, thank you for allowing me to be your voice in Congress. I have tried to serve you each and every day with the integrity, decency, and fire you deserve. It truly is the honor of a lifetime!

To my staff, past and present, I could not have done this without you. Thank you for your dedication, sacrifices, expertise, and smiles. Together, through all those late nights and early mornings, we were able to make a difference. The 9th District of Illinois and our nation are healthier, stronger, and more prosperous because of our hard work.

And to my family, thank you for going on this wild journey with me. I am looking forward to spending more family time together as I enter this new chapter of life. I love you.

While I will miss serving the people of the 9th District in an elected capacity, I am not going anywhere. For the remainder of my term, and beyond, I vow to continue taking every opportunity possible to fight for my community and my country. I will do everything in my power to secure equal rights for all, an economy that works for everyone, not just the rich, universal health care, reproductive rights, environmental protections and climate security, and so much more. We must all keep the faith, continue to resist, and make our voices heard, because when we fight, we win!

