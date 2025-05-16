Saundarya Lahari Saptah, Chinmaya Mission Chicago – Badri

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Chinmaya Mission Chicago’s Badri center was host to a spiritual retreat from Saturday, April 19 to Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Swami Shantananda of Chinmaya Mission Princeton, President Chinmaya Mission West, offered evening discourses on Saundarya Lahari, a text by Adi Shankaracharya on the glory of Tripura Sundari form of Devi, along with discourses on Mandukya Upanishad every morning. The retreat started with Shri Suktam Homam on the morning of the 19th and concluded with grand Chandi Homam on Saturday, the 26th.

This entire retreat was planned and executed by a large group of volunteers. Shri Suktam Homam and Chandi Homam were performed by Chandasekhar Gurukkal and presided by Swami Shantananda and Swami Sharanananda.

Volunteers joyously prepared 13 Havan Kundas (one for each chapter of Durga Saptashati). All sponsor families performed the havan simultaneously to the powerful chants. Meals were offered throughout the eight days that were freshly prepared onsite by dedicated volunteers. Devotees are grateful to be witness to such a divine experience.

