Spreading Christmas Joy and Hope: International Assembly of God’s Outreach in Michigan

India Post News Service

This holiday season, the International Assembly of God (IAG), Michigan, is bringing the joy and love of Christ’s birth to the community in a meaningful way. A dedicated group of 75 church members will be visiting homes from December 6-8, 2024, to spread Christmas cheer through caroling and sharing the message of hope, love, and faith. They will be caroling in the surrounding areas of Warren, Troy, Farmington Hills, Canton, and Ann Arbor, bringing festive joy to neighborhoods and homes.

In total, they will impact 93 families and one assisted living facility, offering not only carols and gifts but also the true message of Christmas—one of joy and peace. The group’s outreach efforts are led by Evangelism Coordinator William Menezes, who is overseeing the visits and ensuring that each interaction leaves a lasting impression of Christ’s love. “Our goal is to bring light to every home we visit,” Menezes shared. “Christmas is the perfect time to remind people of the true reason for the season.”

Additionally, the church is inviting everyone to a special Christmas service on Saturday, December 21, at 6:00 PM. The service will be held at IAG’s location at 3949 E 9 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48091 and promises an evening filled with festive plays, skits, music, and a powerful message celebrating the birth of Christ.

“Christmas is a time for togetherness and faith,” said Pr. Charles Chandy, senior pastor of IAG. “We invite everyone to join us for the Christmas service and celebrate the season with us.”

For more information or to get involved in the church’s outreach efforts, you can contact the International Assembly of God at word.internationalag.org or call +1 586-755-0500. Let’s come together this Christmas to spread the love of Christ throughout the community.