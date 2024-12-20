Indian American Medical Association Commemorates 44th Anniversary

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Indian American Medical Association, Illinois (IAMA-IL) marked 44 years with a fundraising gala that featured a cocktail reception, a vendor expo, an awards presentation, a dinner, and musical performances on December 07,2024 at the Matrix Club in Naperville, a Chicago suburb. The event was a huge success.

IAMA-IL President Radhika Chimata, MD, organized this event that included speeches from Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Indian Consul General Somnath Ghosh. She also shared her vision for the upcoming year as the Board of Directors chair. Her objectives include continuing significant fundraising initiatives, establishing a comprehensive database of physician mentors for medical trainees, and boosting IAMA-IL membership among second- and third-generation Americans.

Honorees during the awards presentation included Ashok Fulambarker, MD, recipient of the Distinguished Physician Award; Samir Shah, MD, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award; and Archana Chatterjee, MD, honored with the Dr. Usha Rani Nimmagadda Woman Physician Leadership Award. Rajeev Kumar, MD, Terence Chiramel, MD, and Utpal Parekh, MD, were acknowledged for their contributions to IAMA-IL and our communities.

Advocate Health CEO Dia Nichols gave the keynote speech and participated in a fireside discussion alongside President Chimata, Sreenivas Reddy, MD, and Shruti Nathan from Advocate Health. The conversation addressed contemporary challenges faced by physicians, including reimbursement rates.

We express our gratitude to our Distinguished Guests, including Gerard Moorer Deputy Chief of Staff to Congressman Danny Davis, U.S. Representative from Illinois’s 7th Congressional District, Tara Stamps, Cook County Board Commissioner for the 1st District, and Harry Benton, Illinois House Representative for District 97.

The Ghungroo Bollywood dance troupe captivated the audience with their performances. We appreciate the talent of director Sridevi Pandalai. Biju Zacharia’s artistic vision shone through the gorgeous audio-visual presentation, emceeing by Shana Mohan perfectly.

Radhika delivered an unplugged performance, accompanied by guitarist Vikas Deo, and concluded the event with an electrifying concert supported by Orchestra Saregama.

Before the entertainment got everyone dancing the night away, IAMA welcomed their new President, Dr. Dilip Shah, and the 2025 executive committee as they assumed their roles

The Indian American Medical Association, Illinois (IAMA-IL) is a non-profit organization comprised of Illinois physicians, fellows, residents, and medical students of Indian origin who are committed to professional excellence and quality patients.