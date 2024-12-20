Jawar Roti Veggie Wrap with Chickpea Paste Recipe by Madhumati Tyagi

Madhumati Tyagi

Ingredients

For dough:

1 cup/120g Jawar flour (sorghum flour)

¼ cup/30g Whole wheat flour

¼ tsp Salt

Water as needed

For filling:

1 cup, finely chopped mixed vegetables (carrots, capsicum, cabbage)

One Lettuce bunch

½ cup/90g boiled Chickpeas

4 tsp sesame powder

1 small onion, finely chopped

5 green chili, finely chopped

2 tbsp Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

1 tsp Salt,

½ tsp Cumin seeds

½ tsp Turmeric powder

½ tsp Garam masala

Oil for cooking

Method

In a bowl, mix the Jawar/sorghum flour, wheat flour, and salt. Then gradually add water, knead the mix to form soft dough.

Cover and let the dough rest for 10-15 minutes.

Once the dough has rested, divide it into equal portions. It should make 5-6 rotis.

Cook the rotis on a skillet with sprinkling oil over a medium heat, until both sides are golden brown. Then set the rotis aside.

Heat oil in a pan, then add the cumin seeds and cook until they splutter.

Add the green chili and onion. Sauté until the onion is semi-transparent.

Next, add the mixed vegetables, turmeric powder, Garam masala and salt. Cook until the vegetables are tender, then add the coriander leaves and set aside.

Using a food processor, blend the boiled chickpeas and the sesame powder into a thick paste.

On each wrap, add 1-2 spoonful of chickpea paste and a portion of the vegetable filling. Roll the wrap tightly, and serve immediately.