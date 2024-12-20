Jawar Roti Veggie Wrap with Chickpea Paste Recipe by Madhumati Tyagi

Madhumati Tyagi
Ingredients
For dough:
- 1 cup/120g Jawar flour (sorghum flour)
- ¼ cup/30g Whole wheat flour
- ¼ tsp Salt
- Water as needed
For filling:
- 1 cup, finely chopped mixed vegetables (carrots, capsicum, cabbage)
- One Lettuce bunch
- ½ cup/90g boiled Chickpeas
- 4 tsp sesame powder
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 5 green chili, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp Fresh coriander leaves, chopped
- 1 tsp Salt,
- ½ tsp Cumin seeds
- ½ tsp Turmeric powder
- ½ tsp Garam masala
- Oil for cooking
Method
In a bowl, mix the Jawar/sorghum flour, wheat flour, and salt. Then gradually add water, knead the mix to form soft dough.
Cover and let the dough rest for 10-15 minutes.
Once the dough has rested, divide it into equal portions. It should make 5-6 rotis.
Cook the rotis on a skillet with sprinkling oil over a medium heat, until both sides are golden brown. Then set the rotis aside.
Heat oil in a pan, then add the cumin seeds and cook until they splutter.
Add the green chili and onion. Sauté until the onion is semi-transparent.
Next, add the mixed vegetables, turmeric powder, Garam masala and salt. Cook until the vegetables are tender, then add the coriander leaves and set aside.
Using a food processor, blend the boiled chickpeas and the sesame powder into a thick paste.
On each wrap, add 1-2 spoonful of chickpea paste and a portion of the vegetable filling. Roll the wrap tightly, and serve immediately.