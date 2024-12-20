Kraft Heinz complained against for non-disclosure of beef in its various food products

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Seeking an apology from Chicago and Pittsburgh co-headquartered Kraft Heinz for non-disclosure of beef in its various food products; and their immediate recall.

Rajan axed observed that it was shocking for Hindus to learn that many popular Kraft Heinz products like JELL-O, which they had been eating for years, contained beef; while beef was not explicitly mentioned under the ingredients listed on the packages/boxes.

Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, stated that many Kraft Heinz products contained gelatin, but the source of gelatin was not mentioned under the “Ingredients” on packages/boxes

When Zed contacted the company, Kraft Heinz Consumer Relations responded: “All gelatin is made from collagen, a protein that comes from animal hides. The gelatin used by Kraft Heinz comes from both beef and pork sources.”

Consumption of beef is highly conflicting to Hindu beliefs. Cow, the seat of many deities, is sacred and has long been venerated in Hinduism; Rajan Zed points out.

It was a very serious issue for the devotees. Rajan Zed further said that it was hard to comprehend why Kraft Heinz, “a global powerhouse” which claims to “feed the world in healthy, responsible ways”, did not mention explicitly under the ingredients on the packages/boxes the source of gelatin used in its products.

Now was the time for Kraft Heinz to admit their error of not being transparent enough to mention in clear and simple terms what was inside the package/box so that an ordinary consumer could make right and appropriate choices, Zed indicated. Moreover, in future,

Kraft Heinz should explicitly list beef in the ingredients on the package/box when beef was present in the product; Zed added.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought, and it should not be taken frivolously. No faith, larger or smaller, should be mishandled; Rajan Zed remarked.

Zed also urged Kraft Heinz CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera and its Board Chair Miguelis Patricio; to recall all packages/boxes of products containing gelatin where source of gelatin was not clearly mentioned; and later replace these with packages/boxes that markedly declared source of gelatin under the ingredients label.

One of the largest food and beverage companies in the world, in over 40 countries; with 2023 net sales of about $27 billion; Kraft Heinz claims to be a globally trusted producer of delicious foods.

