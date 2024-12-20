Rita Shah’s concert raises funds for children in India

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: On an evening recently, the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott in Schaumburg transformed into a hub of melody, rhythm, and heartfelt generosity.

The occasion was “Ek Shaam Apno Ke Naam”, a concert headlined by the Rita Shah and orchestrated by SSS Entertainment to raise funds for underprivileged children in India.

The event kicked off with the charismatic MC Bhairavi Thakker, who set the tone with warmth the audience was treated to a soul-stirring prayer dance by the talented Jainish Balsara. The stage was perfectly set for the star of the night, Rita Shah, who entered to applause and took everyone on a musical journey they will never forget.

Rita Shah opened her set with the iconic “Mausam Hai Aashikana”, her voice capturing every nuance of the song’s romantic nostalgia. Transitioning seamlessly, she brought a wave of emotion with “Rahe Na Rahe Hum” and “Betaab Dil Ki Tamanna”, showcasing her versatility and command over different genres.

In a special duet with Sunil Shah and Rita Shah delivered renditions of “Mera Pyar Bhi Tu Hai” and the hauntingly beautiful “Ander Se Koi Bahar Se Koi”. The chemistry between the two singers was palpable, leaving the audience mesmerized.

Between performances, Rita shared a deeply moving speech about the power of music and community to bring change. “Every note sung tonight carries the hopes of countless children,” she said, her words met with a standing ovation. The surprise cake-cutting ceremony, of Sunil Shah’s birthday accompanied by Jay Chavda’s lively “Bar Bar Din Ye Aaye”, was a joyful interlude.

As the evening progressed, other stellar artists took the stage. Pratibha Jairath, Jitu Balsara, Jay Chavda, and Swapnil Shahu gave memorable performances, including timeless classics like “Ehsan Tera Hoga Mujh Par” and “Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana”. Rita Shah returned with her signature elegance, delivering crowd favorites like “Milo Na Tum To” and “Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin”.

The dynamic disco medley, featuring “Aap Jaisa Koi”, “Laila Main Laila”, and “Piya Tu” brought everyone to their feet, turning the hall into a celebration of life and music. As Anu Malhotra, President Elect of Federation Indian Associations aptly put it, “Rita Shah’s voice has the power to heal, and tonight, it healed hearts from Chicago to India, Rita Shah’s Music Bridges Hearts.”

Dr. Bharat Barai, a distinguished guest, described the concert as a “musical masterpieces,” adding, “Rita Shah’s voice is like a river—flowing effortlessly yet powerful enough to stir the soul. Tonight, she didn’t just sing; she inspired.”

The evening concluded with a slow medley, leaving the audience in a state of blissful reverie. The evening’s musical brilliance was elevated to new heights by the exceptional Sa Re Ga Ma Orchestra, under the masterful leadership of Hitesh Master. The orchestra provided a live music experience.

“Ek Shaam Apno Ke Naam” was not just a concert; it was a celebration of humanity, a tribute to the power of art, and a reminder of the incredible things we can achieve together. Rita Shah and the team at SSS Entertainment delivered not only a phenomenal performance but also a powerful message of hope and unity.

