Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s inspirational visit to BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham

India Post News Service

ROBBINSVILLE, NEW JERSEY: On Sunday, December 15, 2024, BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham had the honor of hosting former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu elected to the U.S. Congress in 2013. In addition to her distinguished political career, Gabbard serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, a rank she has held since 2021.

Her visit coincided with the 103rd birth anniversary celebrations of the late Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the revered spiritual leader who profoundly impacted millions through his teachings of selfless service, humility, and devotion. The event brought together women of all ages to commemorate Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s legacy. The celebration featured inspiring speeches and heartfelt vignettes, highlighting his timeless teachings and the significance of faith and service in everyday life.

Envisioned by the late Pramukh Swami Maharaj, Akshardham stands as a beacon of spirituality, tradition, and culture. Its rich heritage has drawn visitors from diverse backgrounds, making it a revered landmark. During her visit, former Congresswoman Gabbard, renowned for her advocacy and dedication to issues affecting all Americans, embarked on a campus tour where she explored the universal values expressed through Akshardham’s art, architecture, and cultural exhibits.

As a practicing Hindu for many years, Gabbard admired the spiritual atmosphere of Akshardham. She offered flowers and prayers to the sacred images enshrined in the temple.

During her address at the cultural program, Ms. Gabbard expressed her gratitude and inspiration: “I’m grateful to be here with all of you, and my heart is warmed by this incredible welcome and celebration. To be able to hear about the many thousands of hands and hearts that went into building this iconic temple, and to walk through and see the meaning behind every single one of those sculptures—both the magnificent and the small etchings of some of the most famous stories about Krishna and Arjuna from the Bhagavad Gita—was truly inspiring. This place is special because of all of you, your hearts, and your prayers that bring us all together.”

She also reflected on the temple’s spiritual essence during an interview, saying: “Words are not sufficient to describe the incredible product of the work of so many hands that came together in a spirit of love, kindness, and unity.

That welcoming spirit is something I feel here, as I know millions of others do when they visit Akshardham. This is a timeless offering that will bring peace and joy to all who come.”

“Former Congresswoman Gabbard’s visit to Akshardham is a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and his emphasis on bringing people together through shared values of faith, service, and community. Akshardham is a place of inspiration, and it was delightful to have such an inspirational figure grace its hallowed grounds,” said Puja Patel, a volunteer at BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham.

Her visit underscores the commitment of BAPS and its current spiritual leader, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, to inspire selfless service and promote shared values among communities across the United States.