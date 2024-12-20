International University of Vedic Wellness appeals to President Elect Trump to end Hindu Genocide in Bangladesh

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Dr. Santosh Kumar, Founder and Chancellor of the International University of Vedic Wellness (IUVW), has Made a call to Hindus worldwide to unite in defense of peace and justice.

In a statement, Dr. Kumar said, “The Hindu community is the most tolerant community in the world. However, the atrocities occurring in Bangladesh are unacceptable, and we must take a stand to stop this genocide against Hindus. It is time for people to truly understand Hinduism.”

This is not the first time Hindus have faced genocide; they have endured such atrocities for decades. The ongoing persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh has raised international alarm. Dr. Kumar emphasized the urgent need for collective action to safeguard human rights and uphold justice.

To honor the victims and demonstrate solidarity, the International University of Vedic Wellness (IUVW) announced December 12th at 11:00 AM to 12 Noon as the Global Hour of Peace and Prayer To Halt Hindu Genocide In Bangladesh.

We appeal to President Elect Trump to make it their Number One – Numero Uno Priority, to end this genocide immediately, appealed Dr Santosh Kumar. This observance will provide an opportunity to reflect on the importance of global unity and compassion while urging the international community to address the crisis at hand.

Dr. Kumar extends a heartfelt invitation to individuals of all faiths to join this solemn moment and support the cause of justice and harmony.