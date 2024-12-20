Tulsi Gabbard: The Director of National Intelligence America Needs

Rishi Kumar

In a time of global uncertainty and evolving threats, America requires a Director of National Intelligence (DNI) with a unique blend of experience, integrity, and vision. Tulsi Gabbard embodies these qualities and is the ideal candidate to lead charge.

Gabbard’s commitment to the United States is unquestionable. As a combat veteran and lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, she has demonstrated her willingness to put her life on the line for her country. Her military experience, coupled with her tenure in Congress serving on key committees such as Armed Services, Homeland Security, and Foreign Affairs, provides her with a comprehensive understanding of national security challenges. Senator Bernie Sanders has emphasized Gabbard’s patriotism and sacrifice: “Tulsi has put her life on the line to defend this country. It is outrageous to suggest that Tulsi is a foreign asset.”

Tulsi Gabbard’s commitment to principle and integrity was exemplified in 2016 when she made the bold decision to resign as Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to support Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign. At the time, Gabbard publicly criticized the DNC’s lack of neutrality during the primary process, calling out what she viewed as unfair practices favoring Hillary Clinton. Her decision to step down from a prominent leadership position within the party underscored her dedication to fairness and transparency in the democratic process, even at great personal and political risk.

By aligning herself with Sanders, Gabbard demonstrated her belief in his progressive platform, which prioritized issues such as income inequality, ending endless wars, and reforming the political system. Her resignation also highlighted her willingness to challenge the establishment in pursuit of what she believed was right, further solidifying her reputation as a courageous, independent thinker. Gabbard’s decision resonated with voters who valued integrity and underscored her commitment to prioritizing the interests of the American people over party loyalty.

Gabbard’s upbringing and extensive travels have given her a nuanced understanding of diverse cultures and geopolitical landscapes. This global perspective is crucial for a DNI tasked with analyzing complex international situations. Her ability to engage with world leaders and understand their motivations will be invaluable in providing accurate intelligence assessments to the President and national security apparatus.

In an age of partisan rancor, Gabbard has shown a willingness to reach across the aisle and challenge orthodoxies within her own party. Her independent thinking and commitment to putting country above party politics are precisely what we need in a DNI.

Tulsi Gabbard has consistently stood out as a steadfast proponent of peace, advocating for an end to the United States’ involvement in endless wars and a shift toward diplomacy and reconciliation. As a combat veteran who served in Iraq, she witnessed firsthand the devastating human cost of war, an experience that deeply shaped her commitment to pursuing nonviolent solutions to global conflicts. Throughout her political career, Gabbard has called for de-escalation with adversaries, opposed regime-change wars, and championed policies aimed at addressing the root causes of conflict rather than perpetuating cycles of violence.

Allegations of Foreign Ties

Critics have questioned Gabbard’s interactions with foreign leaders, particularly her meetings with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. However, these engagements demonstrate her commitment to understanding complex geopolitical situations firsthand. As DNI, this willingness to gather information directly will be an asset, not a liability.

Political Shifts

Some have labeled Gabbard an opportunist for her recent party switch. However, her political journey reflects a thoughtful evolution of her views and a commitment to principles over party loyalty. This independence of thought is crucial for a DNI who must provide unvarnished intelligence assessments regardless of political pressures.

Religious Background

Concerns about Gabbard’s Hindu faith and alleged ties to certain organizations are unfounded and border on religious bigotry. Her diverse religious background and understanding of various faith traditions will be an asset in analyzing global conflicts with religious dimensions.

Tulsi Gabbard’s unique combination of military service, congressional experience, global perspective, and independent thinking make her an ideal candidate for Director of National Intelligence. In a world of complex threats and rapid change, Gabbard’s leadership will ensure that America’s intelligence community remains at the forefront of protecting our national security.

As we face the challenges of the 21st century, we need a DNI who can navigate the complexities of global politics, understand emerging threats, and provide clear, unbiased intelligence to our nation’s leaders. Tulsi Gabbard is that leader, and her appointment would be a significant step forward for America’s national security.

Author: Rishi Kumar is a Silicon Valley tech executive, author of Winning the AI Arms Race, a former elected official, congressional candidate and, executive board member of the California Democratic Party

