Sweet Poha Prasadam for Tulsi Vivah

Madhumati Tyagi
The main sweet we prepare on Tulsi Vivah day is Sweet Poha prepared with Jaggery(Gud)/ Molasses, which is generally called as “Pattal Gud“(liquid Jaggery) is used for this dish. So the actual Sweet Poha is almost black in color (takes the color of molasses).
Ingredients:
Thin Poha 1 cup
Molasses (or Jaggery) 1 table spoon
Grated coconut (fresh or frozen) 1/2 cup
Ghee 1 tea spoon
Cardamom powder 1/4 tea spoon
Roasted sesame seeds (optional) 1 tea spoon
Method:
Mix molasses, coconut and ghee with your hand. Now add Poha and mix well. Sprinkle some water to make the Poha a bit wet.
Add cardamom, roasted sesame seeds (optional), and mix well.
