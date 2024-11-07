Sweet Poha Prasadam for Tulsi Vivah

Madhumati Tyagi

The main sweet we prepare on Tulsi Vivah day is Sweet Poha prepared with Jaggery(Gud)/ Molasses, which is generally called as “Pattal Gud“(liquid Jaggery) is used for this dish. So the actual Sweet Poha is almost black in color (takes the color of molasses).

Ingredients:

Thin Poha 1 cup

Molasses (or Jaggery) 1 table spoon

Grated coconut (fresh or frozen) 1/2 cup

Ghee 1 tea spoon

Cardamom powder 1/4 tea spoon

Roasted sesame seeds (optional) 1 tea spoon

Method:

Mix molasses, coconut and ghee with your hand. Now add Poha and mix well. Sprinkle some water to make the Poha a bit wet.

Add cardamom, roasted sesame seeds (optional), and mix well.