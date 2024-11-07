OneMind lights up Diwali 2024: Empowering youth through culture, inclusion, and community engagement

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: OneMind, a community-driven organization celebrated Diwali 2024 with a heartwarming event that highlighted the creativity, cultural awareness, and community spirit of young participants.

The event, themed “Journey of Empowerment,” featured a range of activities designed to empower children, encourage their creative talents, and celebrate the essence of Diwali.

The Diwali celebration was graced by the Chief Guests, Congressman Bill Foster and, Consulate General of India Somnath Ghosh. Both leaders commended OneMind’s commitment to empowering young talents and preserving cultural heritage.

Congressman Foster praised the organization’s dedication to youth empowerment and encouraged OneMind to continue creating opportunities that allow young voices to shine. Consulate General Ghosh shared his appreciation for OneMind’s mission, applauding the children’s enthusiasm for embracing and celebrating their heritage.

As part of the festivities, OneMind organized an Essay Competition that inspired elementary, middle, and high school students to reflect on Diwali’s significance. Congressman Foster and CG Somnath Ghosh honored the winners and participants, recognizing their efforts and creativity. Their presence added a touch of inspiration and pride, reinforcing the importance of cultural preservation and community empowerment

OneMind’s commitment to inclusion was beautifully showcased by a group of young musicians, who performed for an audience of nearly 200 attendees. In a powerful gesture of respect and unity, the children played both the American and Indian national anthems, followed by a stirring rendition of “Vande Mataram.” Their performance underscored OneMind’s mission to foster

The event also featured “Journey of Empowerment,” a program where children shared their personal experiences within OneMind. Through stories of community service, cultural involvement, and creative projects like the OneMind Band, each child illustrated how OneMind has helped to grow, become more confident, and find a purpose.

An interactive segment saw the children collaboratively expanding the acronym “O.N.E. M.I.N.D.” to reflect their values: Optimistic, Nurture, Enlighten, Mindful, Inspire, Noble, and Dedicated. This activity was a meaningful representation of their shared vision and commitment to these principles.

One of the most impactful parts of the celebration was a 20-minute Ramleela skit, performed by children aged 5 to 15. This enactment brought to life the mythological story of Lord Ram, including key moments such as his exile and the final battle with Ravana.

Though challenging, the young performers embraced their roles, connecting with Hindu values like respect for elders and equality. Their dedication and growth were evident, moving the audience and showcasing how OneMind fosters cultural connection and moral values

OneMind’s Diwali celebration was filled with dynamic cultural performances, including Bollywood-style dances, traditional Bhangra, and joyful singing. Both kids and adults took part in group dances, musical performances, and even fun skits that brought smiles to everyone’s faces.

This colorful display offered an immersive experience, celebrating India’s cultural heritage in a way that resonated with the audience. Attendees also learned more about OneMind’s year-round initiatives, which emphasize personal development, cultural awareness, and community support.

As the event concluded, children were gifted for their participation, closing the night on a high note and leaving attendees with a renewed sense of community and cultural pride.

OneMind is a community-focused organization committed to empowering children through opportunities for personal growth, cultural connection, and community involvement.

For more information about OneMind, please contact: Navin Chandra (President, OneMind)