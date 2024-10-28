“TATA Aircraft Complex to meet future needs of India, world”: PM Modi

VADODRA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft factory is going to play a major role in the design and manufacturing of civil aircraft to meet the future needs of India and the world.

“All of you have witnessed unprecedented growth and transformation in India’s aviation sector in the last decade. We are already working to make India an aviation hub. This ecosystem will pave the way for Made in India civil aircraft in the future. Various Indian airlines have placed orders for 1200 new aircraft… this factory is going to play a major role in the design and manufacturing of civil aircraft to meet the future needs of India and the world,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said that today India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem is touching new heights due to the concrete steps taken by the current government 10 years ago.

“Today the defence manufacturing ecosystem in India is touching new heights. If we had not taken concrete steps 10 years ago, it would have been impossible to reach this level today. At that time, no one could even imagine that there could be such large-scale defence manufacturing in India. But we decided to walk on the new path, set a new goal for ourselves. And today the result is before us,” PM Modi said.

“We expanded private sector participation in defence manufacturing, made the public sector efficient, converted the Ordinance Factories into seven big companies, strengthened DRDO and HAL, built two big defence corridors in UP and Tamil Nadu. Many such decisions filled the defence sector with new energy,” he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, jointly inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft at TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Campus in Vadodara.

A total of 56 aircraft are there under the C-295 programme, of which 16 are being delivered directly by Airbus from Spain and the remaining 40 are to be made in India. Tata Advanced Systems Ltd is responsible for making these 40 aircrafts in India. This facility will be the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in India. (ANI)

