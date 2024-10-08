Tel Aviv mourns: Residents remember victims of Hamas October 7 attack

TEL AVIV: Residents of Tel Aviv gathered at Dizengoff Square to mark the first anniversary of October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel that left over 1200 people killed and took around 250 hostages.

A solemn ceremony of mourning was organised at Dizengoff Square to remember the victims of the attack.

While speaking to ANI, Hila Abir, a woman from Israel who lost her brother in the incident stated, “It’s been a year and we never thought that this would be so long. I miss my brother, we are still not aware of what happened.”

Several residents joined the mourning along with the family members of victims to share their grief and pray for the early release of the hostages.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer shared a picture on X and wrote, “Remember October7”

As per the recent update reported by Al Jazeera, Pro-Palestine demonstrators have marched on campus at Columbia University in New York City, chanting “Free, free Palestine” on the one-year anniversary of Israel’s war on Gaza,

Just outside the US university’s campus, pro-Israel protesters also gathered, holding placards with captives’ faces and names and saying “Bring them home now”.

Israel’s war on Gaza, which has claimed the lives of close to 42,000 Palestinians, has unleashed the biggest outpouring of US student activism since the anti-racism protests of 2020.

According to Al Jazeera, US has supplied Israel with at least $17.9bn in military aid since its war on Gaza began on October 7 last year, according to a report for Brown University’s Costs of War project.

The report, released on the anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel, says expenditure includes USD 4bn towards replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome and David’s Sling missile defence systems, as well as cash for guns and jet fuel.

Earlier today, Hezbollah stated it targeted an Israeli military intelligence unit located in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with missiles.

The Israeli military said that about five missiles were detected as crossing from Lebanon, with some of them intercepted and the rest falling in an open area. (ANI)