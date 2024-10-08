Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates 10 Durga Puja pandals in Agartala

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday inaugurated ten prominent Durga Puja pandals in the capital city of Agartala.

The Chief Minister graced the opening of pandals organized by well-known social organizations, including the Green Arrow Club, Yuva Samaj, Blood Mouth Club, Modern Club, and Swami Vivekanand Club, among others.

CM Saha expressed his delight in being a part of the celebrations, acknowledging the efforts of these organizations in promoting cultural heritage and unity.

The clubs are renowned for their grand celebrations and vibrant decorations during the Durga Puja festivities.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava, is a major Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Goddess Durga. It symbolises the triumph of good over evil, as Goddess Durga vanquished the demon Mahishasura.

The festival typically lasts 10 days (Navaratri), with the main celebrations occurring during the last four days (Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Vijayadashami). (ANI)

