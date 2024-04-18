Telecom connectivity reaches India’s first village in Himachal

NEW DELHI: Telecom connectivity has reached India’s first village, Kaurik and Guea, in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.

This village is situated 14,931 feet above sea level.

“Telecom connectivity reaches 14,931 Ft above sea level at India’s first village, Kaurik and Guea, in Lahaul & Spiti District, HP. Connecting the unconnected,” the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, said in a post on X.

Kaurik is a village in the Lahul and Spiti districts, in Himachal Pradesh. It is in the valley of the Parang or Pare Chu River before its confluence with the Spiti River. Kaurik is close to the border with Tibet.

Gue is a village about 40 km from the Tabo Monastery, in the Tabo village of Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh. It is situated at latitude 31.11 and longitude 77.16.

The village is a few kilometres away from the India-China border. (ANI)

