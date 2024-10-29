Today Diwali is proudly celebrated in White House: President Biden extends greetings

WASHINGTON DC: US President Joe Biden extended Diwali greetings to the people, highlighting its significance, and acknowledged that today, the festival is proudly celebrated in the White House.

Highlighting the contributions of the South Asian American community to the fabric of American life, Biden said the community is the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world.

Addressing the White House Diwali Celebrations on Monday (local time), the US President said, “The South Asian American community has enriched every part of American life.”

“Yours is the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world…Now, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly in the White House,” he added.

The President also spoke to the moment’s significance, noting that the country is facing an “inflection point” and reminding attendees not to take the ‘Idea of America’ for granted.

Reflecting on the challenges of American democracy, he acknowledged the ongoing debates and dissent inherent in a diverse society but stressed the importance of unity and historical awareness.

“This is not my house; this is your house…Today we face an inflection point…Every once in a few generations we are reminded to not take the Idea of America for granted… American Democracy has never been easy. In a country as diverse as ours, we debate, we dissent… but the key is, we never lose sight of how we got here and why,” Biden said.

The US President further recalled the time when he and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the first Diwali celebration at the Vice President’s residence in 2016. He touted the diversity of his administration, including current Vice President Kamala Harris as well as US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

“Only in America is everything possible,” Biden said at the end.

Over the years, the Bidens’ Diwali celebration has added a unique touch to this luminous tradition. The celebration, characterised by lights, colour, music, and dancing, also features traditional performances and dancers.

Diwali events at the White House began with President George W Bush in 2003 and have included President Barack Obama lighting a diya in the Oval Office, as well as then-Vice President Biden hosting a reception in 2016.

President Donald Trump continued the Diwali tradition in 2017 by lighting a diya alongside his daughter Ivanka and Indian American members of his administration. However, in 2018, the crucial midterm elections disrupted the 15-year-long tradition of formal Diwali celebrations at the White House. (ANI)

