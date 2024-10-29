Unity Run is resolution for Viksit Bharat: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Unity Run is not just a resolution for the unity of India but it has also become a resolution for a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Speaking at the ‘Unity Run’ event organised in the national capital on the occasion of ‘National Unity Day’, the Union Home Minister on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to organize the Unity Run in memory of the great Sardar Patel.

“This time there is Diwali festival on 31 October. Therefore it has been decided to organise the Unity Run on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras today on October 29 instead of October 31. On 31 October 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to organize the Unity Run in memory of the great Sardar Patel for the unity and integrity of the country. Today when we all have gathered here for the Unity Run on Unity Day, this Unity Run is not just a resolution for the unity of India, now the Unity Run has also become a resolution for a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” Amit Shah said.

He further said that it is “unfortunate” that for years attempts were made to forget Sardar Patel.

“For years he was denied the honour of Bharat Ratna. But the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to keep the memory of Sardar Patel alive by installing the world’s tallest statue in Kevadia, Gujarat,” he added.

During the event, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Union Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya were also present.

The ‘Run for Unity’, held on ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diaws’, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is being organized this time on October 29. On account of Deepawali this time ‘Run For Unity’ is being held today.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Modi announced this in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme and that this year on October, 31 the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel is coinciding with the festival of Deepawali.

He said that every year on October 31, on the occasion of ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diaws’, we organize the ‘Run for Unity’.

The Prime Minister urged people of the country to participate in it in maximum numbers and along with the mantra of unity of the country, spread the mantra of fitness everywhere.

It may be noted that commemorating the birth anniversary of this great soul ‘Rashtriya Ekta Divas’ is being celebrated across the country. (ANI)

