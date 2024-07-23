UAE: 9th Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2024 begins 24 July

AJMAN: Under the patronage of Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is set to launch the ninth edition of the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival, one of the region’s most prominent cultural festivals. The festival will be held at the Emirates Hospitality Hall in Ajman from July 24th to 28th, 2024.

Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of ADTD, said, “The Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival is a vital platform to highlight the significance of palm trees and dates in Emirati society, reflecting the importance of this product as a symbol of national identity and heritage values. Through this festival, we aim to promote the sustainability of the heritage and agricultural sectors in the country. Dates are not just an agricultural product but part of the cultural fabric of the UAE, reflecting our history and rich heritage. Through the festival’s activities, we work to support and enhance the culture of agriculture in the Emirati community and contribute to achieving environmental and economic sustainability in this vital sector.”

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of ADTD, added, “Through this festival, we aim to support the local community and stimulate economic activity in the region. We are committed to raising awareness and interest in local heritage and contributing to preserving the cultural values that represent the essence of our national identity.”

The festival will feature a diverse daily program, including artistic and cultural performances, competitions, and learning workshops catering to all age groups.

The festival aims to enhance the value of palm trees as a symbol of Emirati authenticity and heritage, support farmers in Ajman and other emirates, as well as support beekeepers, artisans, and local talents. It also reinforces the efforts of the Culture and Arts Office of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development in integrating artistic and cultural elements into most social and heritage events.

The traditional market will feature 56 varied shops, including farmers’ markets and honey shops, as well as stores selling clothes and Ajman-themed souvenirs, presented for the first time.

The festival’s total prize pool is approximately AED500,000, with awards ranging from AED7,000 for first place, AED5,000 for second place, and AED3,000 for third place in each category. The festival includes three dedicated categories: one for the northern emirates, another for the other emirates, and a third for Ajman, focusing on dates, citrus fruits, and honey.

The Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival will welcome visitors from 10:00 to 23:00. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read: Mahant Swami Maharaj reaches Abu Dhabi for inauguration of UAE’s first Hindu temple