US: Body of Indian youth recovered from Avalanche Creek at Glacier National Park

WASHINGTON: Rangers at Glacier National Park have recovered the body of Siddhant Vitthal Patil, a 26-year-old from India who fell into Avalanche Creek on July 6 and drowned, according to a press release.

Siddhant Vitthal Patil, a tech professional living in California, was hiking at the park with seven friends when he fell into Avalanche Creek.

In a statement, Glacier National Park officials said, “After weeks of searching, rangers at Glacier National Park believe they have recovered the body of 26-year-old Siddhant Vitthal Patil from India today after Patil fell into Avalanche Creek on July 6, 2024, and drowned.”

The officials added, “Clothing and gear similar to what, according to friends, Patil was wearing at the time of the incident were also recovered. Around 10:30 am today, a park visitor reported seeing a body in Avalanche Creek below the gorge. Rangers immediately began recovery efforts. Flathead County coroner is working to confirm identity through DNA or dental records.”

Rangers suspected that the body was being held underwater by submerged obstacles such as fallen trees or rocks, which limited their ability to search the gorge for weeks due to water depth and whitewater conditions during spring and summer runoff. Rangers could only investigate the large portions of the gorge with long poles after the water level dropped but were not able to reach the deepest and most dangerous areas.

Speaking to ANI, Siddhant’s uncle, Pritesh Chaudhari, confirmed that US ranger officials had informed them of Siddhant’s body being found. He expressed gratitude to the rangers for their search efforts and also thanked Indian American community leader Prem Bhandari, who has been supporting the family throughout the search.

“We were informed by the US ranger officials that Siddhant’s body was found. As we are grappling with this grief, we also like to thank the rangers for carrying out this search. A special mention to Prem Bhandari who has been in constant touch with us for the last 27 days and supporting us. We have authorized Bhandari to arrange for Siddhant’s remains to be sent to Pune and complete the formalities,” Pritesh Chaudhari told ANI.

Prominent Indian diaspora leader, who is also assisting in repatriating the mortal remains to India, Prem Bhandari, said that park officials offered condolences to the family.

Speaking to ANI, Prem Bhandari said, “When I spoke to the Park officials they offered condolences to the family and hoped that recovering the body would help bring closure to loved ones. The next step is to repatriate the mortal remains to the family who have been grieving for more than 28 days.”

According to a statement from Glacier National Park officials, the incident occurred when Patil was hiking with friends above a gorge on the Avalanche Lake Trail on July 6. He had diverted from the trail and, while standing on a large rock, fell into Avalanche Creek. It is unclear whether he slipped on a wet portion of the rock or lost his balance. Friends and witnesses saw him fall into the creek, go underwater, resurface briefly, and then be swept away by the current into the gorge.

The statement added, “An alert helicopter conducted aerial searches of the creek, and rangers scoured the area on July 6, recovering personal items that had washed downstream. During the past four weeks, ground search efforts have continued from the gorge to the bridge on the Trail of the Cedars.

Rangers used a drone multiple times to search the gorge. The Trail of the Cedars and Avalanche Lake Trail were temporarily closed during the recovery efforts and reopened around 3.30 p.m. (local time), according to the statement.

The park officials extended their condolences to Siddhant Vitthal Patil’s family and friends and expressed hope that recovering the body would help bring closure to his loved ones. They noted that Patil was living and working in California at the time of the incident. (ANI)

