US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell to visit India for inaugural US-India Indian Ocean Dialogue

WASHINGTON: US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell will be visiting India from November 13 to November 14 for the inaugural US-India Indian Ocean Dialogue to be held in the national captial, the US Department of State has said.

According to a press release by the Department, Campbell would be joined by Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer and other senior Indian officials for discussions focused on security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Deputy Secretary of State will also be participating in the Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) Intersession that will focus on expanding US-India cooperation in technological innovation and production.

“Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell will travel to New Delhi, India on November 13-14, 2024 for the inaugural U.S.-India Indian Ocean Dialogue. At the dialogue, he will join Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer and senior Indian officials to discuss measures to promote security and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region. While in New Delhi, he will also participate in the Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) Intersessional to further expand cooperation between the United States and India on technological innovation and production,” the press release read. (ANI)

Also Read: Welcoming New US-India clean energy & climate cooperation bill