Juhi Chawla turns a year older: A look at her iconic Bollywood journey

NEW DELHI: Juhi Chawla, one of the most beloved stars of Bollywood, celebrates another year of grace and charm today.

With a career spanning over three decades, the actress known for her infectious smile, versatile acting, and remarkable range of performances, has made an indelible mark on the Indian film industry,

From her early days in the industry to becoming a major box-office draw, Juhi’s journey has been a delightful blend of comedy, romance, and drama. As we celebrate her birthday, let’s revisit some of her most memorable films that showcase her brilliance on screen.

1. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

Juhi’s career began with a bang in this timeless romantic tragedy, where she played the innocent yet strong-minded lead opposite Aamir Khan. The film not only marked the beginning of her journey but also established her as a romantic heroine to watch out for.

2. Darr

In this psychological thriller, Juhi broke away from her usual girl-next-door roles to play the intriguing character of the obsessive lover. Her portrayal of a woman caught between the menace of a stalker and her own conflicting emotions remains unforgettable.

3. Yes Boss

Juhi’s chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan in Yes Boss is one for the ages. Her effervescent personality and impeccable comic timing made her one of the most adored romantic leads of the 90s, and this film continues to be a favourite among fans.

4. Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke

In Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Juhi Chawla charmed audiences with her role as Vaijanti Iyer, a carefree woman who unexpectedly becomes a guardian to Rahul Malhotra’s (Amir Khan) niece and nephew. Paired with Aamir Khan, her delightful performance balanced romance, comedy, and family, making the film a 90s Bollywood favourite.

5. Ishq

In the 1997 film Ishq, directed by Indra Kumar, Juhi Chawla played the character of a spirited and romantic woman named Madhu. The film is a romantic action comedy that revolves around the love stories of two couples, with Juhi starring alongside actors Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol. Juhi’s performance in Ishq was well-received, showcasing her ability to blend humour and emotion effectively. The film is noted for its entertaining narrative and memorable performances, contributing to its status as a beloved classic in Bollywood.

As Juhi Chawla celebrates another year of grace, charm, and timeless beauty, her journey from a bubbly film star to a beloved figure in Indian cinema and beyond remains an inspiring tale.

Juhi Chawla’s latest project is the web series ‘Hush Hush’, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 22, 2022.

An iconic figure in Indian cinema, Juhi Chawla is one of the most prominent actresses in Hindi films from the late 1980s to the early 2000s.

In addition to her acting career, she won the Miss India title in 1984 and earned two Filmfare Awards for her performances. (ANI)

