Devotees across India celebrate Ekadashi with holy dips, prayers

MUMBAI: As India celebrated the auspicious occasion of Ekadashi on Tuesday, the country was filled with joy and spiritual devotion.

Ekadashi is a significant festival in Hinduism, observed twice a month during the lunar calendar, and is especially dedicated to fasting and worship of Lord Vishnu. The Ekadashi celebrated this week, known as Prabodhini Ekadashi or Dev Uthani Ekadashi, marks the end of the four-month-long Chaturmas period, during which Lord Vishnu is believed to be asleep. On this day, devotees offer prayers, perform rituals, and take holy dips in rivers across the country to seek blessings and spiritual upliftment.

In Madhya Pradesh, the holy city of Ujjain saw large numbers of devotees gathering at the famous Mahakal Temple. The temple was beautifully decorated for the occasion, and the Sandhya Aarti (evening prayer) was performed with great devotion. The Prabodhini Ekadashi is considered an important day for devotees in Ujjain, as they believe offering prayers on this day brings prosperity and blessings from Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva alike.

In Uttar Pradesh, the towns of Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Prayagraj witnessed massive gatherings of devotees. In Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, thousands of people thronged the Saryu Ghat to take a holy dip and offer prayers. The aarti at the Saryu River was performed with much enthusiasm, creating a serene atmosphere.

Similarly, in Varanasi, the banks of the Ganga River were crowded with devotees taking a holy dip. In Prayagraj, the tradition of performing ‘Tulsi Vivah’ was observed at Balua Ghat. This symbolic marriage of the Tulsi plant to Lord Vishnu is believed to bring harmony and happiness to households.

In Rajasthan, the town of Pushkar, known for its sacred lake, saw devotees offering prayers and taking a holy dip on the occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi. The ghats around the Pushkar Lake were crowded with people performing rituals and prayers, seeking blessings for health, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

In West Bengal, devotees gathered at Gangasagar in the South 24 Parganas district to offer prayers on the occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

The celebrations of Dev Uthani Ekadashi were observed in several other parts of the country as well. In Garhmukteshwar, a town in Uttar Pradesh, people gathered at the Ganga River to take a holy dip and perform prayers. The riverbanks were packed with devotees seeking blessings on this sacred day.

The significance of Ekadashi lies in its spiritual value, where devotees fast and pray to cleanse their minds and bodies. The day also marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu, and devotees believe that the Lord grants their wishes and brings peace and prosperity to their lives. (ANI)

