Uttar Pradesh: Mathura gears up for grand Krishna Janmashtami celebrations

MATHURA: Preparations for Krishna Janmashtami have commenced in Mathura. Uttar Pradesh’s Minister of Tourism and Culture, Jaiveer Singh, announced on Monday that the state plans to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna with grandeur and divinity. He emphasised that the event will be marked with great pomp and show, reflecting the significance of Lord Krishna and his values.

“This time we are planning to celebrate the anniversary of Lord Krishna with much grandeur and divinity. The occasion will be celebrated with great pomp and show in the state, considering the importance of Lord Krishna and his values,” Singh said.

Singh further stated that, in preparation for the grand celebrations, a meeting was held in the state.

“All concerned authorities held a meeting today to discuss the schedule and the funding. We have also instructed officials regarding the celebrations. The tourism department will work to approve the additional funds needed. We will design a proper schedule for the public as well. This year, the program will be unique and grand,” he added.

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26 this year across the country.

To honor the birth of Lord Krishna, devotees observe fasts and decorate temples and homes with flowers, diyas, and lights.

According to the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra, which usually falls in August or September in the Western calendar.

The occasion is a grand celebration in Mathura and Vrindavan, where it is believed that Krishna spent his youth and childhood. (ANI)

Also Read: Chicago Indian Seniors celebrates Lord Krishna birthday