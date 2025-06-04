Visit of All Party Parliamentary Delegation to USA

An All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, is visiting Washington D.C. from 3-5 June, 2025. The delegation will be engaging with members of the U.S. Congress, U.S. thinks tanks and media professionals to brief about Operation Sindoor, terrorism faced by India and regional security.

The delegation comprises of the following members:

Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and Chairperson of the Standing Committee on External Affairs

Former Minister of State for External Affairs and Former Minister of State for Human Resource Development

2. Shri Bhubaneswar Kalita, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha)

Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

3. Shri Milind Murli Deora, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha)

Former Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Shipping

4. Dr. Sarfraz Ahmad, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha)

Member of the Standing Committee on Railways and of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Mines.

5. Shri Tejasvi Lakya Suryanaryana, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha)

Member of the Committee on Public Accounts, Standing Committee on Science & Technology, Environment & Forest and the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing.

6. Shri Shashank Mani Tripathi, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha)

Member of the Standing Committee on Defence and the Consultative Committee for Finance.

7. Shri Ganti Harish Madhur, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha)

Member of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development

8. Amb. Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Former Ambassador of India to the USA and former High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka.

While transiting through New York on 24 May 2025, the delegation visited the National September 11 Memorial & Museum and paid tribute to the innocent lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks. The delegation honored the memory of the victims and reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to the global fight against terrorism and its support for all victims of such inhuman acts.

Also Read: Misinformation circulating, lot of work to be done in Washington: Shashi Tharoor