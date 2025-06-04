United Hindu Council condemns Pahalgam terror attack; launches billboard campaign in Bay Area to raise awareness

India Post News Service

BAY AREA, CALIFORNIA: The United Hindu Council (UHC) strongly condemns the barbaric attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists. In this heinous act of terror, 26 Hindu men, were brutally murdered—targeted solely based on their Hindu religious identity.

This deliberate and religiously motivated slaughter has deeply shaken the Hindu-American community, prompting a unified response to raise awareness about Pakistan’s ongoing support for terrorism.

In a powerful public outreach initiative that will be viewed by tens of thousands of commuters in the Bay Area, the Hindu-American community of the Bay Area has sponsored a billboard campaign, with the first billboard that went live on June 2nd near the San Mateo Bridge. The campaign’s message is unambiguous:

“India stands for Humanity and Pakistan for Terrorism. Do not equate a terror-sponsoring state like Pakistan, which harbored Osama Bin Laden, with India— the world’s largest and most diverse democracy.”

Another key message challenges the global conscience:

” The victims in Pahalgam were killed because they were Hindus, so does terrorism have a religion?“

These messages are not just slogans—they are expressions of anguish and truth, calling on the global community to acknowledge the religious targeting of Hindus and to reject false narratives that seek to morally equate the aggressor with the victim.

The billboard campaign directs viewers to www.PakistanTerrorism.com, a comprehensive resource detailing:

The facts of the Pahalgam attack;

Pakistan’s historical complicity in sponsoring terrorism against India and the world;

The systematic persecution and genocide of Kashmiri Hindus under centuries of foreign occupation.

“The global silence on the targeting of Hindus in Kashmir is unacceptable,” said a UHC spokesperson. “We will not let the memory of those killed in Pahalgam be erased by propaganda or political expediency. The world must confront the reality of Pakistan’s role as a state sponsor of terror.”

The United Hindu Council calls upon Indian-American organizations, human rights groups, policymakers, and the media to join this effort to shed light on a pattern of terror that has for too long gone unchallenged in Western discourse.

About United Hindu Council

The United Hindu Council is an organization dedicated to fostering awareness and appreciation of Hindu values while addressing critical issues faced by Hindu communities in the US and globally. With its motto to educate, elevate, and energize, the Council highlights Hinduism’s ethos of peace, inclusivity, and mutual respect. Central to its mission is promoting the principles of Universal Oneness and removing misconceptions related to Hinduism, to bridge cultural and communal divides.