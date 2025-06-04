Hindu Jewish Wing of Americans4Hindus condemns boulder terror attack and stands with Jewish community in the fight against hate

India Post News Service

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Hindu Jewish Wing of Americans4Hindus (A4H) unequivocally condemns the brutal act of violence that recently occurred in Boulder, Colorado, reportedly carried out by a radical Islamic extremist. This alarming incident adds to a troubling series of targeted attacks against Jewish and Hindu communities across the globe.

From the October 7 massacre in Israel, to the murder of 26 Hindus in Pahalgam, Kashmir, to the cold-blooded killing of a young Jewish couple in Washington, D.C., the pattern is unmistakable: Jews and Hindus are being deliberately targeted by extremist ideologies. These acts are not random—they are part of a coordinated and dangerous trend of hate-fueled violence.

A4H mourns the lives hurt and lost in Boulder and beyond, and calls for justice and systemic change to protect vulnerable communities.

“We will not remain silent as terror strikes at the heart of our communities. Hindus and Jews have both endured centuries of persecution—we now stand together with resolve and clarity. This is not just about mourning, it’s about mobilizing. Together, we will confront hate, expose radicalism, and defend our right to live in peace.” Said Dr. Romesh Japra, Founder and Chairman, Americans4Hindus

We urge U.S. lawmakers, law enforcement, and civic institutions to treat these targeted attacks with the seriousness they demand. Efforts must include stronger hate crime legislation, intelligence coordination, and public education to root out extremism and prevent future violence.

Americans4Hindus remains committed to building bridges between Hindu and Jewish communities and to working hand-in-hand with all those who seek to preserve human dignity and shared humanity in the face of hatred.

About Americans4Hindus

Americans4Hindus (A4H) is a nationwide advocacy organization devoted to promoting the civil liberties, cultural identity, and social well-being of Hindu Americans. Through education, community engagement, and policy advocacy, A4H works to protect all communities from religiously motivated hatred. Its Hindu Jewish Wing champions interfaith solidarity and joint action between the Hindu and Jewish communities across the United States and around the world.

No to hate.

No to fear.

Yes to justice.

Yes to unity.

Media Contact: Abhilash Maroju

Email: contact@americans4hindus.org

Website: www.americans4hindus.org

