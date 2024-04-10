WhatsApp-based ticketing system now available for DTC commuters across Delhi-NCR

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp on Wednesday introduced a WhatsApp-based QR ticketing service for DTC commuters across the Delhi NCR region that aims to simplify the transit experience for commuters, enabling them to book and purchase tickets seamlessly from anywhere, all within the WhatsApp chatbot.

DTC is the first state bus network that has implemented this solution for riders across the region.

The service is available in both English and Hindi, commuters can access this service on WhatsApp by sending ‘Hi’ to +91 8744073223 or by scanning the QR code.

Currently, the WhatsApp chatbot allows commuters traveling on DTC and DIMTS routes to book single journey QR tickets. For riders commuting frequently on the same route, the chatbot will offer a quick purchase feature, further reducing the time spent selecting the destination and starting point in the chatbot.

Through the WhatsApp-based ticketing system, a rider per transaction can directly purchase a maximum of six tickets using their preferred UPI payment option within the chat window.

Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging, Meta in India, said, “Each day, millions of commuters rely on local transport services for their daily commutes. We are delighted to introduce the DTC chatbot, which aims to redefine the travel experience and offer streamlined and efficient transit solutions for commuters across the Delhi NCR region. The introduction of DTC’s QR ticketing service through WhatsApp represents a significant stride in enhancing the customer experience, offering a more sophisticated and intelligent approach to local travel.”

The interface makes the user experience easy and interactive, enabling commuters to plan their transit on-the-go.

This collaboration is a step forward for industries such as the public transport sector, with easy-to-access technology like WhatsApp enhancing customer delight.

Last year, WhatsApp partnered with Delhi Metro to expand the WhatsApp-based ticketing experience across all Delhi, Noida and Gurugram Rapid metro routes giving metro riders a convenient way to book tickets. (ANI)

