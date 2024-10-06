Will give statehood to Delhi, make it free from LG: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, came out guns blazing at the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday, attacking it over the bus marshal issue, law and order situation and its projected performance in the assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir.

Speaking at the ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ event at the Chhatrasal stadium in Delhi, the former Chief Minister reiterated his commitment of making Delhi a ‘full state’ and reducing the influence of the Lieutenant Governor in local governance.

“Today, I am going with an oath that in this life, I will make Delhi a full state; I will make Delhi free from LG,” he said.

Referring to the recent exit poll projections assembly polls, Kejriwal said that BJP is struggling in both Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir, and there has been a decline in public support for their leadership. He claimed that BJP will also face drubbings in the upcoming polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Taking a jibe at BJP’s “double-engine government,” he said that double-engine means more corruption, more inflation and more unemployment.

“I was watching TV yesterday evening; exit polls were coming. The BJP is losing double-engine governments from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Now the double engine has failed in the country. The first engine had failed in June itself. The second engine will also fail in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. Double-engine government means inflation, unemployment and corruption,” he said.

“Now Delhi elections are coming. They will say form a double-engine government. Ask them: What did the people of Haryana did? The people of Haryana are not allowing the BJP people to enter their villages. What did they (BJP) do that they are rebuking and chasing them away? They have been in power in Manipur for seven years, which is burning. Do you want such a double-engine government that can make Manipur burn? Double engine means double loot, double corruption,” he added.

The AAP leader attacked BJP over the law and order situation in he national capital, drawing comparisons to past crime issues in Mumbai, highlighting the challenges faced by residents. He also condemned the removal of bus marshals, arguing that this decision compromises safety and public transportation effectiveness.

He further challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party to implement reforms similar to those in Delhi introduced by his government, such as providing free electricity in BJP-ruled states and expressed a commitment to improving law and order in Delhi.

“Now he (PM Modi) will say that he will do the work that Kejriwal did…Kejriwal is giving free electricity; he should give free electricity in one of his 22 states. Today I want to say to Modiji that on September 17 next year, you will retire at the age of 75. Do one thing in these 22 states in one year, which we have done in Delhi. There are elections in Delhi in February; before that, make electricity free in your 22 states, and Kejriwal will ask for votes for you in Delhi,” he said.

“The law and order situation in Delhi is very bad. Just like the underworld ruled Mumbai in the 90s, the same is the situation in Delhi today. Delhi Police is with them. What is the BJP doing when such incidents are happening? BJP people don’t do their work; they stop our work. They have removed the bus marshals. How do they know what happens to buses? I have lived in slums, and I have seen how much trouble a woman faces if she doesn’t get a seat on the bus. I have seen how many crimes the bus marshals have prevented. One of our bus marshals had prevented the kidnapping of a child…You are not able to protect the people of Delhi; when we are doing it, you are not letting us do it,” Kejriwal added.

Last month, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who was a cabinet minister at that time, wrote a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena, requesting him to restore the jobs of bus marshals.

The AAP alleged that the BJP has stepped back from its promise that they will regularise bus marshals through the LG after the Chief Minister Atishi-led cabinet passed a resolution in the assembly.

LG VK Saxena met the protesting bus marshals in his office in the national capital on Saturday. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi Budget: Arvind Kejriwal to hold special meeting with Ministers