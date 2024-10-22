Yashobhoomi is biggest exhibition venue I have seen in world: Mark Mobius

NEW DELHI: Global investor Mark Mobius who is currently on a visit to India has said that state of the art convention centre Yashobhoomi in the national capital’s Dwarka in among the biggest exhibition venues he has seen in the world

Yashobhoomi (Phase-I) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year on his birthday. The entire development has a total cost of Rs25,700 crore (USD 3.1 billion), with the first phase alone costing Rs5,400 crore (USD 650 million).

“I’ve visited many exhibition centres around the world, and this is probably the largest one I’ve been to. Here, you can host the biggest exhibitions in a single venue, whereas in other places, they usually have to split events across two or three locations,” Mobius said after touring the site that is touted as Asia’s largest exhibition centre.

Mobius also noted the continuous transformation he witnesses whenever he visits India. “Digitization is a major change in India, happening right before our eyes. Every time I come to India, there are new developments, new changes,” said the ace investor with expertise in emerging markets.

Mobius credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies for India’s rise as the world’s fifth-largest economy. “The policies have been very conducive to growth. At the end of the day, you need a free enterprise system to drive growth, which is fueled by creativity. India certainly has the intellectual capacity to generate that growth and creativity.”

He also emphasized India’s robust economic growth. “A seven per cent growth rate is the highest in the world for any major economy, and it’s not slowing down–it’s continuing. That’s a significant development and very positive for India,” Mobius said. (ANI)

