26th Grand Dushahra festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in Edison, New Jersey

India Post News Service

EDISON, NJ: Indo-American Festivals, Inc. (IAF) proudly hosted its 26th Annual Grand Dushahra Festival on October 5, 2024, at the scenic Lake Papaianni Park in Edison, New Jersey. The day-long cultural celebration attracted more than 15,000 attendees, making it one of the most anticipated events in the Indo-American community. From 12:30 PM to 8:30 PM, families enjoyed a vibrant array of activities, performances, and cultural showcases.

The festival, known for celebrating the triumph of good over evil, kicked off with a series of dazzling performances curated by the talented Pratibha Nichakawade, featuring 22 song and dance acts, and captivating skits. The highlight of the day was an epic performance of *Ramleela* presented by Varsha Naik’s group, with an impressive cast of 85 actors, ranging in age from under 2 to over 70 years. For the second year in a row, the festival showcased a 15-foot-high Hanuman Murty, the largest of its kind at any Dushahra Festival in the USA, accompanied by a special *Maha Aarti*.

The evening culminated with the grand spectacle of *Ravan Dahan*, the ceremonial burning of a 25-foot-tall effigy of Ravan, meticulously crafted in the USA by Krishna Singhal. This symbolic act, representing the triumph of Lord Ram over Ravan, left the audience in awe as the effigy towered majestically over the festival grounds before being set ablaze.

Throughout the day, attendees enjoyed a wide variety of delicious Indian and ethnic delicacies served by numerous food stalls. Vendors like *Vatan* offered everything from traditional Indian street food to fusion cuisine, satisfying the taste buds of all attendees and enhancing the festive atmosphere with the vibrant aromas and flavors of India.

Beyond the cultural performances and culinary treats, the event offered a wide range of family-friendly activities, including:

A free health and medical screening camp, organized by the Agarwal Samaj of the USA.

A bustling *Meena Bazaar* with over 150 vendors offering Indian clothing, jewelry, handicrafts, and more.

Raffles sponsored by Suhag Jewelers and LEMFI.

Day-long live music, dance performances, and activities for all ages.

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Edison Councilman Mr. Ajay Patil and Grammy Award-winning artist Ms. Falguni Shah, who made a special appearance. The festival was also supported by generous sponsors and volunteers, whose dedication made the day a resounding success.

Welcoming the guests were Chanchal Gupta (Chair of IAF), Raj Mittal (Co-Chair of IAF), Shiva Arya (President of IAF), and Dinesh Mittal (Immediate Past President of IAF). Their leadership, alongside the efforts of IAF’s hardworking volunteers, ensured a smooth and joyous celebration.

This event was made possible by a grant from the Middlesex County Board of Chosen Freeholders/Office of Culture & Heritage, and the New Jersey State Council for the Arts/Department of State.

About Indo-American Festivals, Inc. (IAF)

Founded in 1999 by the late Mr. Mangal Gupta, IAF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting cultural heritage through the annual Dushahra Festival in New Jersey. The festival, which attracts over 12,000 spectators annually, is free to the public and is supported through sponsorships and donations.