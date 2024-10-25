AAPI’s 18th Global Healthcare Summit focuses on prevention strategies for Cancer and Heart Attacks

India Post News Service

NEW DELHI: The growing influence of physicians of Indian heritage is evident, as they are increasingly recognized and they hold critical positions in healthcare, academic, research, and administration across the United States.

In India, with a rise in population, there is an urgent need to create awareness and establish effective systems on the need for ways to prevent diseases and help India’s 1.4 Billion people live healthier life.

It’s in this context, the AAPI Global Healthcare Summit (GHS 2024) from October 19-20, 2024 in New Delhi, India, organized by the Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) in collaboration with and participation from some of the world’s most well-known physicians, and industry leaders becomes very critical and significant.

Dozens of Physician leaders of Indian origin came together in response to this call to contribute to the wellbeing of their fellow countrymen in India by participating at the 18th edition of the Global Healthcare Summit 2024 at the Le Meridien Hotel at the heart of New Delhi, India.

“It is with great pride and excitement that I welcome you all to the 18th AAPI Global Healthcare Summit in New Delhi,” Dr. Satheesh Kathula, President of The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), in his inaugural address. “This year we gather under the important and timely theme of preventing cancer and heart attacks through lifestyle modifications and technology in a world where chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular illnesses continue to pose significant health threats, where corrective mission has never been more urgent.”

“We have chosen New Delhi for the Global Healthcare Summit 2024, because, this is where all the actions are taking place, including policy discussions and legislation to address the needs of the nation,” said Dr. Kathula.

“AAPI has been engaged in harnessing the power of Indian Diaspora to bring the most innovative, efficient, cost-effective healthcare and preventable solutions to India, Dr. Kathula said. “This international health care summit is a progressive transformation from the first Indo-US Healthcare Summit launched by AAPI USA in 2007. GHS 2024 will focus on Prevention Strategies for Cancer and Heart Attacks, Role of Lifestyle Changes, and Integration of Technology in Healthcare,” said Dr. Satheesh Kathula, President of AAPI.

Health Minister of India, Jagat Prakash Nadda delivered via video an address on national prevention strategies. Dr. Nadda acknowledged that the world is staring at two most critical health challenges, cancer and cardiac diseases. Dr. Nadda said. “With aging population, changes in lifestyle and increasing urbanization, the incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, particularly heart attacks, are on the rise.”

Dr. Nadda said, “I’m happy to share that through the national program for prevention and control of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and stroke program, we are providing a framework for individuals across the country who access health education screenings and support services aimed at prevention and early detection. It is well known that the lifestyle modification is the key pillar in the prevention of ailments like cancer and cardiac diseases. Foundation of prevention of these diseases lies in adopting healthier lifestyles, like regular exercise, a balanced diet, and shunning tobacco and alcohol, Dr. Nadda told the AAPI delegates.

“We all know that AAPI has been playing a key role in the exchange of experience and knowledge in the field of medicine between India and the US today,” Dr. Nadda added

“Together, we can harness the power of innovation and lifestyle modification to safety, frequently, reduce the burden of cancer and heart diseases, not only in India but across the globe. I thank AAPI for organizing the Global Healthcare Summit in India, wishing the summit a grand success.”

The CME sessions by eminent physicians from India and abroad offered a unique perspectives on Prevention Strategies for Cancer and Heart Attacks, Role of Lifestyle Changes, and the Integration of Technology into Healthcare Describing the message and theme for the Summit,

“This this year marks a significant milestone in the history of AAPI, as we proudly introduce the Fellowship of AAPI (FAAPI), said Dr. Kathula. “This prestigious recognition on is not only doctors, but also healthcare administrators who have made substantial contributions in their respective fields. In India, for the inaugural year, we are delighted to announce that three eminent physicians and administrators have been selected as eligible recipients. Dr. Rakesh Sharma, Dr. Bhasnji Kundaria, and Dr. Raman Kumar were honored by AAPI with this prestigious award.

This international healthcare summit is a progressive transformation from the first Indo-US Healthcare Summit launched by AAPI in 2007. “Providing a forum for innovative opportunities for learning, networking and giving back to our motherland that have now enabled us to plan ahead and prepare for an outstanding event that will be over 300 very prominent and talented physicians and surgeons from abroad, in addition to the hundreds of physicians from India, who are very passionate about serving their homeland, mother India,” Dr. Sunil Kaza, Chair of AAPI BOT said.

According to Dr. Anjali Gulati, Convener of GHS 2024, “AAPI rapidly expands its vision for India – in educational research, clinical programs, global outreach and a tie-up with the Indian Government on healthcare programs. GHS 2024 offered a unique forum for physicians of Indian origin to come together, share their knowledge and expertise in their respective medical fields with their fellow physicians from around the world, and to learn from one another.”

For the first time ever, AAPI delegates had an opportunity to visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Presidential Palace of India in New Delhi. During this unique guided tour of the historic premises of India’s President.

Also, the AAPI delegates had an opportunity to visit and pray at the world famous Swaminarayan Akshardham at New Delhi with an informative and inspiring journey through an ancient culture’s glorious art, values and contributions for the progress, happiness and harmony of all humans.

Fashion Show and live entertainment by Preeti Bhalla took the AAPI delegates to the nostalgic memories of the 1960s and 70s. The cuisine added special flavor to the Summit.

Poster and Research Contest by over 70 Medical students and Fellows from across the nation added value to the event with the new generation of Indian Medical students showcasing their talents, skills and commitment to medical education.

Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, President-Elect of AAPI says, “AAPI has a mandate to help disseminate our medical knowledge, our expertise and technological advances to the rest of the world, and to India in particular. Headquartered in Chicago, AAPI has come to be recognized as a strong voice in the healthcare legislation and policy arena.”

“In our quest to fulfill the mission of AAPI, we are proud to share best practice and experiences from leading experts in the world and develop actionable plans for launching demonstration projects that enable access to affordable and quality healthcare for all people. Thank you for your participation and for being part of this movement for healthier world, let’s continue to work together, leveraging both the power of Prevention and the promise of technology to Save Lives,” Dr. Kathula observed

Amit Chakrabarty, President-Elect of AAPI said, the current President of India, Smt. Draupadi Murmu suggested to have AAPI’s collaboration in having a TB Free Tribal India, and this initiative will be led by Dr. Manoj Jain. The Diabetes related efforts are being led by Dr. Smitha Joshi. The Ayurveda Consortium is being led by Dr. Amit Shah, Dr. Artin Prasad, and Dr. Dilip Sarkar. Dr. Chakrabarty invited AAPI members to participate at the 19th edition of AAPI’s Global Healthcare Summit with focus on Tuberculosis, Ayurveda, and Diabetes, which will be held in Bhubaneshwar, Orissa from January 9-11, 2026.

For more information on Global Health Summit 2024, please visit https://aapisummit.org