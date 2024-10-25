India Development Service celebrates 50th Anniversary with memorable Gala Event

India Post News Service

CHICAGO, IL: India Development Service (IDS), a Chicago-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting sustainable development initiatives in India, celebrated its 50th anniversary in grand style on October 20, 2024, in Oakbrook, a Chicago suburb

The highlight of the evening was a keynote address delivered by Nobel Laureate Dr. Abhijit Banerjee, who captivated the audience with his insights on global poverty alleviation and the role of grassroots organizations in driving sustainable change.

Dr. Banerjee, co-recipient of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between organizations like IDS and local communities to create long-term development solutions.

Also speaking at the event was S. R. Hiremath, one of IDS’s founding members, who reflected on the organization’s journey since its inception in 1974. His passionate speech highlighted what inspired him to start the organization and thanked IDS team for sustaining the organization for 5 decades.

Two partner NGOs, who have worked closely with IDS for years, traveled from India to attend the event and share their stories. Representatives from these NGOs spoke about the transformative impact of their collaborations with IDS, demonstrating how grassroots initiatives are empowering rural communities across India.

The audience of over 280 guests enjoyed a lively atmosphere, participating in a Fun Fact Quiz on India, which kept the crowd engaged and entertained. The gala also featured a vibrant cultural program, including dance performances and a live musical performance by local artists Raju Bankpaur and Shree Mahonty, who delighted the attendees with a mix of Bollywood and Hollywood songs during the dinner.

The 50th anniversary gala, emceed by former host of WBEZ Worldview Jerome McDonnell was a fitting tribute to the enduring legacy of IDS and its commitment to improving lives in India through sustainable development.

For more information about India Development Service and its ongoing projects, please visit idsua.org