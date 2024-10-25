IIT Kanpur reconnects with Alumni Network 

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: IIT Kanpur’s flagship initiative, ‘IIT Karvaan,’ aimed at reconnecting with its global alumni network, made a successful stop

The event in the ‘Windy City’ saw nearly 80 IIT Kanpur alumni from the Chicago area come together to celebrate their shared legacy and explore ways to strengthen their support and engagement with the institute’s future initiatives.

The highlight of the event was the presence of the Chief Guest, Consul General of India in Chicago, Somnath Ghosh. A proud alumnus of IIT Kanpur himself, Ghosh delivered a powerful message in his keynote address, urging alumni to shift their mindset from merely “Giving Back” to “Paying Back” to their alma mater. He framed this support not as charity but as an obligation—a duty owed to the institution that laid the foundation for their professional and personal success.

His speech resonated strongly with attendees, fostering a renewed sense of responsibility and pride among the alumni. He also urged IIT Kanpur to look into ways to collaborate more with US universities.

The IIT Karvaan USA tour has also seen participation from some of IIT Kanpur’s most distinguished alumni, including Dr. Ruchir Puri, Chief Scientist of IBM Research, Mr. Muktesh Pant, Former CEO of Yum! China, and Mr. Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, among many others.

The event also featured senior leadership from IIT Kanpur, including Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director; Prof. Braj Bhushan, Deputy Director; and Prof. Amey Karkare, Dean of Resources and Alumni, who shared updates on the institute’s recent achievements and upcoming initiatives. Their presence underscored the importance of alumni engagement and the pivotal role it plays in advancing IIT Kanpur’s mission.

The IITK Chicago Chapter leader, Nitin Maheshwari, expressed gratitude for the strong turnout, stating, “IIT Karvaan has allowed us to rekindle connections and foster deeper engagement among our alumni. The energy in the room was palpable, and it is clear that the IIT Kanpur community is as strong as ever.” He also called for the alumni to come together and get involved in chapter activities.

As IIT Karvaan progresses through Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area next, the event series stands as a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy of IIT Kanpur and the vital role alumni play in shaping its ongoing success. Each stop has not only celebrated the achievements of its distinguished alumni but also reinforced the collective responsibility to contribute to the institution’s growth and global impact. With each city, the IIT Kanpur family grows stronger, and the bonds deepen, paving the way for a brighter, shared future.

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, established in 1959, holds the distinction of being recognized as an Institute of National Importance by the Government of India through an Act of Parliament. Renowned for its excellence in science and engineering education, IIT Kanpur has made significant contributions to research and development over the decades. Its expansive, lush green campus spans 1,050 acres and hosts a rich array of academic and research resources. The institute comprises 19 departments, 26 canters, three interdisciplinary programs, and two specialized schools across engineering, science, design, humanities, and management disciplines. With over 590 full-time faculty members and more than 9,500 students, IIT Kanpur continues to be a leader in fostering innovation and academic rigor.

For more information, please visit www.iitk.ac.in